Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What is the most unique part of the Big Sky State Games?

John Letasky: The camaraderie and fellowship and to think thousands of athletes are still competing in year 37 is amazing!

Lindsay Rossmiller: The range of events and athletes. You can be talking to shot putters who finished their formal competitive career decades ago one hour and watching 5 year olds try to kick at TaeKwonDo the next.

Bill Bighaus: I like that a virtual unknown athlete, young or old, gets a moment to bask in the limelight.

Mike Scherting: It's always the heat. Doesn't it seem like our hottest days every summer coincide with the Games?

Jake Iverson: Love that it opens with Native American dancing.

2. Who is your favorite special guest athlete, or torch lighter, of the Big Sky State Games?

John Letasky: The 2020 BSSG happened during COVID-19 while some other activities didn't. Deb Greenough stepping up and serving as the torch lighter was memorable. In fact, the 2020 games on a whole were inspiring.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Some of the most well-known U.S. Olympians have lit the torch at Daylis Stadium, but my favorites are the Montanans. There's just something about seeing it come full circle.

Bill Bighaus: I don't remember his name, but it's hard to forget that guy with the bow who, from far away, shot a flaming arrow and lit the cauldron.

Mike Scherting: Friday was my first chance to attend opening ceremonies. Watching Butte Olympian Brad Wilson high-fiving fans as he carried the torch through the grandstand was pretty cool.

Jake Iverson: Afton, Wyoming's finest son, Rulon Gardner. Watching his stunning upset of Russia's Aleksandr Karelin is one of the first sports memories I have. I wouldn't stop trying to wrestle my little brother for weeks after that.

3. Aside from Augusta National, what course comes to mind when you think about major golf?

John Letasky: I had a video game as a youth, something like Golfing at Royal St. George's, so I'll go with that.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I don't think you can say aside from Augusta National. That's the one.

Bill Bighaus: Pebble Beach in California.

Mike Scherting: Not one specific course, but in general I think of the links courses that the British Open is usually played on. I like seeing elite golfers challenged.

Jake Iverson: The Old Course St. Andrews. Something about watching people try to putt on greens the size of parking lots with castles in the background.

4. Should organizers allow Novak Djokovic to play in the U.S. Open if he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19?

John Letasky: At this point, I'm beginning to wonder what's it matter, but local and national jurisdiction where applicable should apply.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm with Mike. I think it's silly to make rules and then only make exceptions for someone who plays professional sports.

Bill Bighaus: No. He should play by the rules.

Mike Scherting: Organizers should stick to whatever rules the state has set down for everybody else.

Jake Iverson: If only there was some easy, free thing he could do to get around this. Oh, well.

5. How did you survive the heat of the past week?

John Letasky: Mornings were a good time to get things done and otherwise, lots of water and sports drinks when outside and with the air conditioner and fans working away on the inside.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Evenings in the shade in a hammock.

Bill Bighaus: I turned on the AC, got in my recliner and took a nap.

Mike Scherting: Copious amounts of ice cold Mountain Dew. Oh, and staying inside on the couch with the AC on full blast.

Jake Iverson: Staying inside at all costs. This must be some sort of karmic payback for our beautiful spring.