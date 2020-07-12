Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Lindsay Rossmiller: If this were a normal time, I would say not long but it feels like we're not playing by the same rules anymore. I think salaries will see impacts from the pandemic and whether leagues can play that will ripple out.

Victor Flores: A young MLB star like Cody Bellinger or Juan Soto will probably sign something bigger in the next few years.

Greg Rachac: Mike Trout held the title for a little more than a year — although his is still probably more lucrative due to the differences in contract structure.

3. If fall sports are played in the spring, what effects will it have on the future of those sports along with the traditional spring sports this season?

John Letasky: I'm still holding out hope there is a fall season. If football is pushed back until the spring, I feel sorry for all the other sports because football will receive all the attention all year.

Mike Scherting: There are so many unknowns. I don't see how we can envision all of the unintended consequences.

Lindsay Rossmiller: It will force a lot of difficult choices for time and resources, both by individuals and by those making decisions.