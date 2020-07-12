Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Mike Shanahan will be joining the Denver Broncos Ring of Honor. Where does he rank among all-time NFL coaches?
John Letasky: Shanahan was both a great head coach and assistant coach. Of the modern era coaches, I'd easily rank him in the top 10-15.
Mike Scherting: Not sure where he ultimately lands on a coaching list, but he's probably underrated where ever he is.
Lindsay Rossmiller: He is a great coach, but everyone will have their own rankings regardless of what I say here.
Victor Flores: Other than Belichick, it's hard to think of another coach I'd pick ahead of him. Shanahan was not only successful but innovative.
Greg Rachac: He's one of just six coaches to win back-to-back Super Bowls. That should answer it.
2. How long will Patrick Mahomes have the richest contract in pro sports?
John Letasky: He just signed, so there is no telling. In the era of coronavirus, I'm kind of surprised by the deal.
Mike Scherting: The way pro sports are hemorrhaging money (supposedly), I suspect his contract might stand for some time. Of course, he did get this money during the pandemic, so there is that.
Lindsay Rossmiller: If this were a normal time, I would say not long but it feels like we're not playing by the same rules anymore. I think salaries will see impacts from the pandemic and whether leagues can play that will ripple out.
Victor Flores: A young MLB star like Cody Bellinger or Juan Soto will probably sign something bigger in the next few years.
Greg Rachac: Mike Trout held the title for a little more than a year — although his is still probably more lucrative due to the differences in contract structure.
3. If fall sports are played in the spring, what effects will it have on the future of those sports along with the traditional spring sports this season?
John Letasky: I'm still holding out hope there is a fall season. If football is pushed back until the spring, I feel sorry for all the other sports because football will receive all the attention all year.
Mike Scherting: There are so many unknowns. I don't see how we can envision all of the unintended consequences.
Lindsay Rossmiller: It will force a lot of difficult choices for time and resources, both by individuals and by those making decisions.
Victor Flores: The fall of 2021 would be brutal for any fall sport athletes who played that spring. And I can barely wrap my head around the logistical and financial headaches that schedule would cause.
Greg Rachac: Remains to be seen, even if things are "normal" by then. I'm just glad I don't have to make these difficult decisions.
4. If the Mustangs were to be a summer collegiate league or an independent league team, would you be interested?
John Letasky: Sure, although I'm still bewildered why some of the players who played in the Pioneer League and reached the majors don't speak out against the contraction of MLB affiliations.
Mike Scherting: I covered the independent Prairie League and the uncertainties of simple day-to-day operations made it difficult to invest yourself in the league. You never knew which teams weren't making payroll and on the verge of folding.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I look to the existing interest in the high school and collegiate teams we already have and wonder how much different it would be.
Victor Flores: Certainly better than nothing, but the lower stakes and level of talent would make it hard for me to get excited.
Greg Rachac: Not as much. Honestly, the ability to watch top draft picks begin their pro careers has always been the biggest draw for me.
5. Do you wish the quick-fill water balloons available to today's youth would have been invented when you were a child?
John Letasky: To be honest, we didn't play with water balloons much. Sure, we went swimming, ran through the sprinklers and had water fights, but those water fights were with squirt guns.
Mike Scherting: Never was much of a water guy. Now, if I could have used aluminum bats instead of wood, I would have been something!
Lindsay Rossmiller: I could have saved a lot of time.
Victor Flores: Yes. Any upgrade in water balloon technology gets my seal of approval.
Greg Rachac: Probably would have been a good alternative to other means of adolescent hijinks. Again, I apologize!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!