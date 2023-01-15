Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. How much will the Montana State football team miss departing assistant coach Brian Armstrong?

John Letasky: From the sounds of it, quite a bit. Victor makes a good point about potential new hires at MSU but from all I've gathered Armstrong did a terrific job. In my interactions with him at Rocky, I was also impressed.

Jeff Welsch: Armstrong was the quiet MVP of a great team with the way he cobbled together an offensive line that was expected to be a question mark.

Bill Bighaus: As a talented offensive lineman in college himself, Armstrong had a strong connection with the Cats' big men upfront. His bond with players was equally as tight at Rocky. Fresno State is getting a terrific OL coach.

Victor Flores: Depends on who they replace him with, of course, but they'll miss him a bunch regardless. I wrote a long, complimentary profile of him last month, and there's a good chance that story undersold his impact.

Mike Scherting: He was well-liked in the program and the players competed hard for him. That's as important as the technical part of the job.

2. Did you ever think gun violence would lead a college sports student-athlete to return home to Montana, like it did with Brooke Berry?

John Letasky: I hadn't thought of it until this occurrence, but it will probably happen again. I won't pretend to know exactly what has to be done, but there are obviously some problems that need solved.

Jeff Welsch: It was inevitable and it won't be the last time.

Bill Bighaus: No, but look what she came back to. Billings is a mess with all of the gun violence and drug use. It's time to take back the streets. Somebody needs to be held accountable.

Victor Flores: Sadly yes, because gun violence is so common in this country.

Mike Scherting: In the end, it comes down to whatever each athlete is comfortable with, and their individual previous life experiences play an important role in that.

3. Montana's 2,000-point basketball club is pretty special. Is it the hardest achievement club to become a member in for Montana high school sports?

John Letasky: After reading Rocky Erickson's piece last week I am pretty convinced it is. Although, I do think becoming a four-time individual state champion in any sport is pretty daunting.

Jeff Welsch: Pretty tough to compare, but I'd argue any four-time state champion in a single event or sport at the Class AA level is insurmountable and thus the pinnacle achievement.

Bill Bighaus: I think going undefeated in high school wrestling over four years is a pretty daunting task.

Victor Flores: That would be a good research project: find the Montana sports milestones that have been reached by the fewest number of athletes.

Mike Scherting: There are a lot of tough ones out there — four-time wrestling champs, four-time event track and field champions — for example. Maybe the most difficult thing is to have to rank them.

4. Will there be any five-time Montana individual state high school champions now that eighth-graders are competing?

John Letasky: There won't be many, but I can definitely see it. It also may happen sooner than we think.

Jeff Welsch: Somewhere out there is a young wrestling phenom destined to win five.

Bill Bighaus: Winning four rings and then getting "one for the thumb" as a senior would really be something. I don't think it will ever happen.

Victor Flores: I think it will at the Class B and/or C level. Achieving it at the A or AA level would be extra impressive.

Mike Scherting: I can see it happening, for sure. Now that might be the hardest achievement club to become a member of.

5. So, how are those New Year's resolutions working out?

John Letasky: Had a little speed bump this week, but still trying.

Jeff Welsch: I'm batting 1.000. Or is that .000? When you don't make them, you can't break them.

Bill Bighaus: Terribly. I made the dumbest sports bet ever. I put $20 on TCU and took the 10 1/2 points. I needed 58 1/2 points. TCU lost to Georgia 65-7, but I have cut back on my sweets.

Victor Flores: To me, New Year's resolutions are like diets (and they often intersect). I think I'm better off focusing on general improvement/health than on specific goals.

Mike Scherting: I have the same question at this time every year: What resolutions?