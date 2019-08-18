1. Does talent outweigh distraction when it comes to Raiders receiver Antonio Brown?
Jeff Welsch: If there's one thing I've learned in 35-plus years in this biz, it's that the first place to look with underachieving teams is locker-room cancers.
Mike Scherting: Talent almost always wins out in the NFL. Players are so used to "distractions" that mostly it's just another day.
Joe Kusek: In the NFL, always. Look how many chances Terrell Owens received from teams.
Victor Flores: Absolutely. Distractions (a word I'm considering for my answer to the next question) are unavoidable in pro sports, and Brown's drama is relatively harmless.
Greg Rachac: It's all about safety. Glad A.B. wised up.
2. Stolen question from @TroyMachir on Twitter ... you can ban one word from the lexicon of sports. What is it?
Jeff Welsch: Any and all war-related terminology, e.g., no more throwing "bombs" or offensive "attacks". It's sports — not World War III (though on message boards that isn't always clear).
Mike Scherting: I'm banning "stepped up" (yes, I know it's two words.) What? You weren't trying your hardest already?
Joe Kusek: Games are not "wars" and players don't go into "battle."
Victor Flores: Not only is "adversity" vague and cliche, sports people often use it when they don't want to talk about something serious, like a criminal act.
Greg Rachac: In our current national environment you have to cringe every time a football coach compares live contact to "bullets flying."
3. A borrowed question from reader Bill Hanson ... what would your home run trot pace be?
Jeff Welsch: One of my favorite sports rules — act like you've been there before. Even if you haven't.
Mike Scherting: Having never hit a home run (hey, we used wood bats when I played!), I'd like to think I'd have played it pretty cool. Head down, not too fast, not too slow.
Joe Kusek: Never hit a jack at any level — minors, majors, Babe Ruth — and my trotting days are long past. This would be a nice, slow walk in the park.
Victor Flores: Probably average. On a related note, Bryce Harper provided one of my all-time favorite trots after his walkoff grand slam Thursday night.
Greg Rachac: Depends on the situation. Did I win the game? If so, I'm taking five minutes.
4. How troubling is it that a Little League World Series team has been accused of stealing signs?
Jeff Welsch: Troubling, sure, but that's the world we live in today, all the way to the highest levels of government.
Mike Scherting: Sadly, it's met with a shrug.
Joe Kusek: Probably been going on for years. All the other teams are glad it wasn't them getting caught.
Victor Flores: Not much. The Danny Almonte scandal happened nearly 20 years ago, and sign stealing is low on the list of baseball crimes.
Greg Rachac: Not sure how much the kids are involved. Lets ask the adults who are in charge.
5. Woodstock is turning 50. Where have all the hippies gone?
Jeff Welsch: Join me on my next trip to Portlandia and you'll find out. Keep Portland Weird, baby.
Mike Scherting: Having endured the Allman Brothers Band wormhole I fell into recently, my wife would tell you I have a little bit of hippy left in me.
Joe Kusek: Like Woodstock, they went corporate.
Victor Flores: Charles Manson destroyed their image.
Greg Rachac: Woodstock seemed great, but I'm more of a Live Aid guy. Feed the world, man.