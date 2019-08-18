{{featured_button_text}}
Pictures Of The Week Photo Gallery

A man walks through the crowd during an Arlo Guthrie concert at a Woodstock 50th anniversary event in Bethel, N.Y., Thursday, 80 miles northwest of New York City. 

 Associated Press

1. Does talent outweigh distraction when it comes to Raiders receiver Antonio Brown?

Jeff Welsch: If there's one thing I've learned in 35-plus years in this biz, it's that the first place to look with underachieving teams is locker-room cancers.

Mike Scherting: Talent almost always wins out in the NFL. Players are so used to "distractions" that mostly it's just another day.

Joe Kusek: In the NFL, always. Look how many chances Terrell Owens received from teams.

Victor Flores: Absolutely. Distractions (a word I'm considering for my answer to the next question) are unavoidable in pro sports, and Brown's drama is relatively harmless.

Greg Rachac: It's all about safety. Glad A.B. wised up.

2. Stolen question from @TroyMachir on Twitter ... you can ban one word from the lexicon of sports. What is it?

Jeff Welsch: Any and all war-related terminology, e.g., no more throwing "bombs" or offensive "attacks". It's sports — not World War III (though on message boards that isn't always clear).

Mike Scherting: I'm banning "stepped up" (yes, I know it's two words.) What? You weren't trying your hardest already?

Joe Kusek: Games are not "wars" and players don't go into "battle."    

Victor Flores: Not only is "adversity" vague and cliche, sports people often use it when they don't want to talk about something serious, like a criminal act.

Greg Rachac: In our current national environment you have to cringe every time a football coach compares live contact to "bullets flying."

3. A borrowed question from reader Bill Hanson ... what would your home run trot pace be?

Jeff Welsch: One of my favorite sports rules — act like you've been there before. Even if you haven't.

Mike Scherting: Having never hit a home run (hey, we used wood bats when I played!), I'd like to think I'd have played it pretty cool. Head down, not too fast, not too slow. 

Joe Kusek: Never hit a jack at any level — minors, majors, Babe Ruth — and my trotting days are long past. This would be a nice, slow walk in the park.

Victor Flores: Probably average. On a related note, Bryce Harper provided one of my all-time favorite trots after his walkoff grand slam Thursday night.

Greg Rachac: Depends on the situation. Did I win the game? If so, I'm taking five minutes.

4. How troubling is it that a Little League World Series team has been accused of stealing signs?

Jeff Welsch: Troubling, sure, but that's the world we live in today, all the way to the highest levels of government.

Mike Scherting: Sadly, it's met with a shrug. 

Joe Kusek: Probably been going on for years. All the other teams are glad it wasn't them getting caught.

Victor Flores: Not much. The Danny Almonte scandal happened nearly 20 years ago, and sign stealing is low on the list of baseball crimes. 

Greg Rachac: Not sure how much the kids are involved. Lets ask the adults who are in charge.

5. Woodstock is turning 50. Where have all the hippies gone?

Jeff Welsch: Join me on my next trip to Portlandia and you'll find out. Keep Portland Weird, baby.

Mike Scherting: Having endured the Allman Brothers Band wormhole I fell into recently, my wife would tell you I have a little bit of hippy left in me. 

Joe Kusek: Like Woodstock, they went corporate.

Victor Flores: Charles Manson destroyed their image.

Greg Rachac: Woodstock seemed great, but I'm more of a Live Aid guy. Feed the world, man.

