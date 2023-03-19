1. Should playing the World Baseball Classic be reassessed after Mets star Edwin Diaz was hurt in a postgame celebration with Puerto Rico?

Jeff Welsch: He could've turned his ankle taking out the trash. Stuff happens.

Jake Iverson: A fluke injury doesn't diminish the fact that we're seeing the best baseball we've ever seen at this time of the year.

Bill Bighaus: No way. That kind of stuff happens all the time. We don't need to reassess anything.

Briar Napier: Nah. Freak incident that could've happened in any MLB game. Don't scapegoat an event full of personality and pop for it.

Mike Scherting: Did you see the joy on the players' faces before that happened? This tournament means something to them.

2. Across the NCAA/NAIA, seven Montana college hoops teams played in a national tournament this year. Does that surprise you?

Jeff Welsch: This year didn't strike me as much different than any other. We've got excellent college hoops here.

Jake Iverson: Yes, because I still think of this as a college football state. Although I suppose somewhere with winters like this is a good place to play a sport inside all season.

Bill Bighaus: Yes. I am surprised that nobody is playing for a championship.

Briar Napier: It's made me aware very quickly that Montana is one of the most underrated hoops hotbeds in America.

Mike Scherting: With the state's Frontier Conference programs, and the consistent success of the MSU Billings women, it's come to be expected anymore. Anything out of the Big Sky or MSUB men is a bonus.

3. Which team(s) have won (or lost) NFL free agency so far?

Jeff Welsch: The Packers ... because Aaron Rodgers is now with the Jets.

Jake Iverson: Winner: The Jets for getting Aaron Rodgers. Loser: The Jets for having to deal with Aaron Rodgers.

Bill Bighaus: Sorry, I've been in a "darkness retreat" when it comes to news from the NFL.

Briar Napier: Can it be a player? Because Geno Smith, who cashed in after a comeback year with the Seahawks for 3 years and $75 million aged 32, is the real winner here.

Mike Scherting: Me. I've got Aaron Rodgers fatigue, to be honest. I'm ready for a low-maintenance quarterback for a while, even if that means a few more losses.

4. With March Madness now in full swing, which buzzer-beater from the NCAA tourney is your all-time favorite?

Jeff Welsch: As a Michigan State guy, Korie Lucious' 3-pointer to beat Maryland in Spokane in 2010 — in part because my son and I were in the bleachers.

Jake Iverson: I have Texas in the Final Four this year, so wanted to shout out Paul Jesperson's half-court heave that helped Northern Iowa knock them out in 2016. The worst thing that happened to Texas since Santa Anna.

Bill Bighaus: The one from 25 years ago when Valparaiso's Bryce Drew beat Ole Miss with a heave at the buzzer. Valpo was a 12-point underdog.

Briar Napier: Not a buzzer-beater, per se, but Northern Iowa's Ali Farokhmanesh draining a late 3 to beat Kansas in 2010 makes this Mizzou alum ring with glee.

Mike Scherting: Though technically it came with 1 second left, I'll go with Arike Ogunbowale's basket to lead Notre Dame's women over UConn in the 2018 semifinals.

5. What's on your music playlist at the moment?

Jeff Welsch: Fleetwood Mac is never far from my "Dreams".

Jake Iverson: Lots of cool new stuff you guys probably haven't even heard of yet. Definitely not just Elvis' version of "Unchained Melody" on a loop.

Bill Bighaus: I have long been known as the The Music-less Man. Thus, no playlist.

Briar Napier: Jake's reporting on Jason Isbell's concerts in the state recently have made me rediscover his now decade-old (!) classic, "Southeastern." What a record.

Mike Scherting: Tom Petty and the Heartbreaks Live at the Fillmore. The best American band at its best.