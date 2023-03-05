1. The NBA is currently on pace to have its highest per-game scoring average of the modern era. Why do you think that is?

John Letasky: Sure, high-scoring games are fun to watch but I'd take Larry's and Magic's or Jordan's NBA over this one.

Victor Flores: Part of the answer is in the question: pace. That plus more 3s, crazy talent and offense-friendly rules have led the league to this point.

Bill Bighaus: My favorite team, the Trail Blazers, are slightly above the NBA average at 114.9 ppg, but own a losing record because they can't play defense.

Briar Napier: Short answer: 3-pointers and layups are king. Nerd answer: A heavy emphasis on high ball screens/spacing + a ridiculous level of talent league-wide = historic efficiency.

Mike Scherting: Extremely skilled offensive players, more 3-pointers being taken ... and maybe just a pinch of less-than-enthusiastic defense.

2. If Nikola Jokic is to three-peat as NBA MVP, where would it rank among the league's most impressive accomplishments?

John Letasky: Even non-NBA fans knew who Larry Bird was. I'm not so sure that's the case with Jokic.

Victor Flores: It's incredible, and I wish more of us would focus on his greatness instead of his lack of titles.

Bill Bighaus: It's noteworthy, but he needs to lead the Nuggets to a championship. That's how players are measured (and remembered) these days.

Briar Napier: Considering how much sheer star power is in the NBA right now, Jokic's consistency is in a class of its own, making it all the more incredible.

Mike Scherting: He would be only the fourth player in NBA history to accomplish that, joining Wilt, Larry and Bill. That's pretty good company. However, those other three won a title in at least one of their MVP seasons.

3. What does it say about Montana's wrestling scene that teammates from Colstrip each qualified (in the same weight) for a national title tourney?

John Letasky: Montana wrestling produces some very talented wrestlers and some very good people and Northern and UP are two good schools. What's even more amazing is these two were teammates at Colstrip as well.

Victor Flores: It doesn't surprise me. This state has produced so many wrestlers — like Hunter Azure, Jarrett Degen and Charlie Klepps — who have starred at higher levels.

Bill Bighaus: That's certainly unusual, and quite a feat for the two Montana State-Northern wrestlers. I hope they both make the finals at the NAIA championships.

Briar Napier: I've found it so cool that Montanans are dotted around the highest levels of just about every sport you can think of. This is no exception.

Mike Scherting: Montana athletes get overlooked in several sports, I believe. Wrestling and volleyball among them.

4. What are your thoughts on Aaron Rodgers embarking on a darkness retreat to figure out his football future?

John Letasky: This is the first I've heard about it, but it sounds very weird.

Victor Flores: Probably less effective than ayahuasca.

Bill Bighaus: He seems to be getting nuttier with each passing season.

Briar Napier: When you're 39 with a below-average offensive line, can it really help that much?

Mike Scherting: Packers fan here ... I have so much Rodgers fatigue. His career is beginning to mimic too much of Brett Favre's, and I didn't think I'd ever say that. It's time for Green Bay and Rodgers to part company.

5. Montana's been especially cold this winter. What's your go-to hot meal/drink to warm you up in bitter temperatures?

John Letasky: Hot coffee in the winter and iced coffee in the summer. Sometimes even an ice coffee in the winter.

Victor Flores: I have my own chili recipe (based on other recipes, but still) that's great on a cold football Sunday, but there are countless soups and stews that do the trick.

Bill Bighaus: Diet Coke. I am Montana tough.

Briar Napier: Anything Cajun, but especially gumbo and jambalaya with fresh Andouille. Hearty. Filling. Spicy (at least in mine). Delicious.

Mike Scherting: You can never go wrong with a spiced-up Thai basil chicken. Of course, I eat that on 100-degree days, as well.