Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. What are your thoughts on Yellowstone County schools receiving the go-ahead to make individual plans to allow fans at athletic events?

John Letasky: It's a good call as different districts may require different plans. I'm happy for the student-athletes and the parents/relatives who will be able to attend.

Jeff Welsch: Spectators wanted a chance to prove they can do this, so here we are. The margin of error won't be big on this one. Google "Maine wedding" to understand why.

Victor Flores: I don't have strong opinions on the specific guidelines. I just wish decisions like this weren't made with such a sense of defeat. Our country feels so rudderless right now.

Mike Scherting: It can be done safely, if we all do our part. Let's hope that happens, for the athletes' sake.

Greg Rachac: I can't keep track. Will they? Won't they? The question is should they. I'm convinced it can be done right, but it's up to the fans themselves to make it work.

2. When should the Big Ten Conference start its football season?