Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What are your thoughts on Yellowstone County schools receiving the go-ahead to make individual plans to allow fans at athletic events?
John Letasky: It's a good call as different districts may require different plans. I'm happy for the student-athletes and the parents/relatives who will be able to attend.
Jeff Welsch: Spectators wanted a chance to prove they can do this, so here we are. The margin of error won't be big on this one. Google "Maine wedding" to understand why.
Victor Flores: I don't have strong opinions on the specific guidelines. I just wish decisions like this weren't made with such a sense of defeat. Our country feels so rudderless right now.
Mike Scherting: It can be done safely, if we all do our part. Let's hope that happens, for the athletes' sake.
Greg Rachac: I can't keep track. Will they? Won't they? The question is should they. I'm convinced it can be done right, but it's up to the fans themselves to make it work.
2. When should the Big Ten Conference start its football season?
John Letasky: At this point, the earliest would possibly be late fall. I have a feeling if they did go that route, the move would be welcomed by many.
Jeff Welsch: If the SEC, ACC and Big 12 somehow emerge from the fall relatively unscathed, I could see the spring. Given that playing isn't helping the coffers enough to save jobs in the Big 12, at least wait until it's OK to fill the stadiums.
Victor Flores: When the players get paid what they're worth.
Mike Scherting: Any conference that chose to forego playing this fall probably shouldn't play until fall of 2021. The turnaround time from a 2021 spring season to a 2021 fall season is asking too much.
Greg Rachac: Whenever there's a legitimate vaccine.
3. What were the late John Thompson's greatest contributions to society and basketball?
John Letasky: If you haven't read any of the stories about Thompson since he died, take the time to do so. He was truly a remarkable person and an inspiration to many.
Jeff Welsch: Thompson was a giant both literally and figuratively, and it's remarkable to think at one time his teams were considered the villains of the great old Big East Conference.
Victor Flores: It's amazing to hear how many people thought Georgetown, a private Catholic school, was an HBCU when Thompson coached there. That scenario seems impossible today, let alone in the 80s.
Mike Scherting: The dignity with which he carried himself, and tried to impart on his players and community.
Greg Rachac: Allen Iverson crediting Thompson for "saving my life" seems like the perfect tribute to a larger-than-life coach and mentor.
4. Is the recently deceased Tom Seaver the best player to ever suit up for the Mets?
John Letasky: Too much is being made of the phrasing of the question. ... Yes, Tom Seaver is the best player to ever play for the Mets. Seaver played for the franchise in his prime and was dominant.
Jeff Welsch: Probably, but what about marvelous Marv E. Throneberry — note the initials — one of the original Mets who made an art form out of dropping pop flies?
Victor Flores: Piggy-backing off Greg's answer: Seaver isn't even the best pitcher to ever suit up for the Mets. Nolan Ryan began his career with them.
Mike Scherting: Greg's greatly nuanced take is perfect. He wasn't dubbed "The Franchise" for nothing. To this day, I remember visiting my cousin in Kansas when Seaver was traded to the Reds. I was ecstatic when I read the news.
Greg Rachac: Tricky. He's the greatest Met of all time, but Willie Mays is the greatest to ever play for the Mets.
5. Do you ever look at your weekly screen time reports on your mobile phone and think, 'What a waste of time!' ?
John Letasky: All the time, and enough so that I'm making a New Year's resolution early to spend less time using the cellphone.
Jeff Welsch: Never, because I'd kick myself and wonder why I'm wasting so much time. On the other hand, I can't remember the last time I turned on a television.
Victor Flores: No! I think about all the scores I looked up, weather updates I searched for, tweets that made me hate the world and Instagram posts that made me hate myself! What a great addiction!
Mike Scherting: I don't need a stinking weekly screen time report to tell me that!
Greg Rachac: Yes. And then I realize I'm only adding to my screen time by looking at it.
