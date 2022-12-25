Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What should the Bobcats football team have asked from Santa for Christmas?

John Letasky: For playoff seeding that puts the Bobcats at home into the FCS title game next season.

Jeff Welsch: A dry field in Brookings. The icy surface worked entirely in the Jackrabbits' favor and cost the Cats a natty.

Mike Scherting: Health at the quarterback position, and the ability to generate quick scores. Cats aren't built to play from behind.

Victor Flores: Good injury luck the next few seasons. This team has a great chance to win a title if it can stay mostly healthy.

Briar Napier: Bubble-wrapped suits for the entire quarterback room.

2. Keeping pace, what should the Grizzlies football team have asked from Santa for Christmas?

John Letasky: A top-tier running back and I think Victor is spot on here.

Jeff Welsch: A one-week pandemic halting all sports starting roughly the third week of November.

Mike Scherting: The ability to spot quarterback talent and also develop it.

Victor Flores: A young quarterback who can develop into a star.

Briar Napier: Among other things, cat repellent — MSU's five wins in six in the Cat-Griz Game is its best stretch against the Griz since six straight from 1972-77.

3. Now that the local football season is over, will the Cats and/or Griz basketball teams keep fans' interest until spring football?

John Letasky: There will be some excitement, but not quite like football I'm betting. High school sports are king in the winter in Montana.

Jeff Welsch: Football has been king since Wa-Griz was built and will be going forward. I remember when it was the other way around and put some charge into the cold winters.

Mike Scherting: Big Sky Conference basketball just doesn't have the same juice as Cats/Griz football. That said, if one of the four programs makes a run, fans will jump on.

Victor Flores: The basketball teams might never generate a level of interest even close to the football teams, which is a shame because all four hoops teams are worth watching.

Briar Napier: I hope so. The men's teams both looked good on the road at Arizona and Gonzaga, while both women's teams have had winning seasons each of the past three seasons.

4. Who is the leading candidate to be NFL MVP?

John Letasky: Jeff makes a good point with Allen and that would be neat. But, you have to think Hurts is the favorite.

Jeff Welsch: The Northern Rockies bloodlines in me want to lean toward Josh Allen of the Bills, the pride of the high plains of Laramie.

Mike Scherting: Jalen Hurts can't miss more than one game. If he does, the award is Patrick Mahomes' to lose.

Victor Flores: Jalen Hurts' injury makes Patrick Mahomes the clear front runner.

Briar Napier: It's Patrick Mahomes if you go by betting odds, but I don't get Jalen Hurts' odds nosediving after an injury that wasn't his fault. Have you seen how good the Eagles look?

5. During a normal meal at a cafe or diner have you ever ordered one of those turkey holiday meals?

John Letasky: No, although I thought about it the other day. I do remember eating the old elementary school cafeteria turkey dinners. Those weren't bad.

Jeff Welsch: Nope. Straight burgers and fries for me in those places, with a chocolate malted where available.

Mike Scherting: I'm pretty picky when it comes to turkey (well, I'm picky in all foods, actually) so I'm doubtful one of those places could fix it to my liking.

Victor Flores: I don't think so. I prefer to reserve those kinds of meals for get-togethers with family/friends.

Briar Napier: I usually play it safe and get a cheeseburger at diners. My Grandma's holiday meal has set a high standard that I must respect.