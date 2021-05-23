Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Bill Bighaus: The Colorado Avalanche will win it all by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs. Don't you agree, Troy Tooley and Greg Rachac?

Mike Scherting: The NHL playoffs are probably the most unpredictable among the major sports. But I have a lock for you: The New York Rangers won't play for the Cup.

Greg Rachac: Been 20 years since the Avalanche drank from the Cup. Now is as good a time as ever to do it again. But watch out for Carolina.

5. What's a movie you'd like to see a sequel for to see how things turned out?

John Letasky: Back to question 1, I would have loved seeing how it turned out for Tebow if given the chance as an everyday staring QB in the NFL.

Jeff Welsch: I want to see "Shane" come back just to see what he'd think of Jackson Hole today.

Bill Bighaus: I wouldn't mind seeing a "Sixth Sense" sequel just to put my mind at ease 20-plus years after leaving the theater wondering what happened.

Mike Scherting: "The Breakfast Club." Which of those kids would acknowledge the others in the hallway that first Monday back at school? Man, such timeless and universal themes in that film.

Greg Rachac: There's one coming out later this year. Top Gun: Maverick. Maybe Goose didn't die after all.

