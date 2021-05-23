Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Will Tim Tebow be able to make the transition to an NFL tight end?
John Letasky: Do you remember the magic Tebow created in Denver, Greg? If given the chance, he can play.
Jeff Welsch: It's clearly the position he's most suited for, other than as Aaron Rodgers' backup in Denver.
Bill Bighaus: Like it or not, Tebow remains a polarizing figure in the locker room. He won't catch a pass or make a block in the NFL.
Mike Scherting: He can probably level a block or two. I don't think the Jags have another Gronk on their hands, however.
Greg Rachac: Maybe he can find some magic reuniting with Urban Meyer, but he's been out of the league so long it's unlikely.
2. Is the run of no-hitters good or bad for Major League Baseball?
John Letasky: It's unreal, but equally unreal is the lack of discipline at the plate and the shift defense. Baseball needs a time machine.
Jeff Welsch: Bad, and the obscene number of Ks is worse. Time to lower the mound again. And how did Bob Gibson have a 1.12 ERA in '68 and still lose nine games?
Bill Bighaus: Very bad, because two of them have involved my favorite team, the Seattle Mariners.
Mike Scherting: For many reasons it's not goo ... what's that? Another one?!?
Greg Rachac: It's bad. I love a good pitching gem, but watching these hitters refuse to adjust their approach at the plate is so annoying.
3. Do you like the format change for the NBA playoffs?
John Letasky: No, the playoff format was fine. Unlike baseball before it added wild card teams, there were already plenty of squads involved.
Jeff Welsch: Well, I'm still waiting for the Finals before I'm interested, so I guess it's a wash.
Bill Bighaus: If someway, somehow, my Portland Trail Blazers make the Finals, I am OK with the format change, whatever it is.
Mike Scherting: The play-in tournament adds excitement and urgency to the early rounds. Keep it.
Greg Rachac: It's subtle enough to where it doesn't affect things too drastically. The two best teams will still meet in the Finals.
4. Which two teams will play for the Stanley Cup?
John Letasky: Colorado and Boston with the Avs winning it all in Game 7.
Jeff Welsch: Vegas is about to become Hockeytown U.S.A. by beating Florida, which makes about as much sense as Edmonton toppling Montreal for the beach volleyball title.
Bill Bighaus: The Colorado Avalanche will win it all by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs. Don't you agree, Troy Tooley and Greg Rachac?
Mike Scherting: The NHL playoffs are probably the most unpredictable among the major sports. But I have a lock for you: The New York Rangers won't play for the Cup.
Greg Rachac: Been 20 years since the Avalanche drank from the Cup. Now is as good a time as ever to do it again. But watch out for Carolina.
5. What's a movie you'd like to see a sequel for to see how things turned out?
John Letasky: Back to question 1, I would have loved seeing how it turned out for Tebow if given the chance as an everyday staring QB in the NFL.
Jeff Welsch: I want to see "Shane" come back just to see what he'd think of Jackson Hole today.
Bill Bighaus: I wouldn't mind seeing a "Sixth Sense" sequel just to put my mind at ease 20-plus years after leaving the theater wondering what happened.
Mike Scherting: "The Breakfast Club." Which of those kids would acknowledge the others in the hallway that first Monday back at school? Man, such timeless and universal themes in that film.
Greg Rachac: There's one coming out later this year. Top Gun: Maverick. Maybe Goose didn't die after all.