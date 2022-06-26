Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. The Montana Football Hall of Fame induction was Saturday. Which is your favorite Montana sports hall of fame?

John Letasky: I can think of three — the Billings American Legion Baseball, the Montana Football, and the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall.

Jeff Welsch: The Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame. So many lyrical names, so many important cultural memories.

Bill Bighaus: As an honorary member, I have a lot of fondness for the bowling hall of fame.

Victor Flores: The Montana State HOF is the first that comes to mind simply because I know it so much better than the others.

Greg Rachac: They're all nice, but it's long past time we had an all-encompassing Montana Sports Hall of Fame like many other states.

2. Do you follow Olympic sports in non-Olympic years?

John Letasky: For work purposes, yes, but not as a fan.

Jeff Welsch: Having lost interest in Olympic years, it's safe to say I'm disinterested in non-Olympic years. Too corporate, political and hypocritical.

Bill Bighaus: Nope. The Olympics just don't interest me any more.

Victor Flores: Not really. I sort of keep tabs on certain Olympic athletes, like Katie Ledecky.

Greg Rachac: Nah. The Olympics don't do it for me as it is. I'll stick with the old reliables.

3. Will Billings Mustangs slugger Jalen Garcia get the chance to play at the next level?

John Letasky: He deserves that opportunity. The former MSU Billings and Scarlets slugger is in a league of his own in the Pioneer.

Jeff Welsch: If that means short-season Class A, sure. The majors? If he can get past AA, he's got a shot.

Bill Bighaus: I think so. The Mexican League was interested in him this year, but paperwork issues scuttled the deal.

Victor Flores: I wouldn't be shocked if he gets to the affiliated level. His numbers were impressive at MSUB and have somehow gotten better with the Mustangs.

Greg Rachac: Still surprised he didn't get a shot last year, though age is not his friend. He's a terrific player in independent ball. Someone sign the guy!

4. Are the New York Yankees as good as their record indicates?

John Letasky: I sure hope so, but sometimes an offense that is so homer-heavy scares me and they got no-hit Saturday.

Jeff Welsch: With the kind of money they spend, they oughtta be. MLB has become a reflection of society: A few haves and a lotta have-nots.

Bill Bighaus: I am not a big fan of the New York Yankees, but I am rooting for former Billings Mustangs player Aaron Boone to win it all as manager.

Victor Flores: I doubt they'll break the all-time wins record (which they're on pace to do), but they certainly have a case for best team in MLB.

Greg Rachac: There's nothing fluky about the Yanks. Who's up for a Subway Series?

5. What is your favorite outdoor sport to be played at a family barbecue?

John Letasky: At family-oriented barbecues, you have to love horseshoes, corn bag tossing, Wiffle Ball, or volleyball.

Jeff Welsch: A two-on-two baseball/softball activity we named "Indian ball" years ago never fails to ignite family competitiveness and drama.

Bill Bighaus: I haven't been to a sports-related family barbecue since at least the 1970s. I do recall winning the egg-and-spoon race one year.

Victor Flores: I'll happily play cornhole, ladder toss, horseshoes or another similar throwing game.

Greg Rachac: Sheesh. I can't even recall the last time I attended a family barbecue. Probably back when the three-legged race was still a thing.

