Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Where does Montana's "dazzling" upset football victory over Washington rank among all-time UM wins?
John Letasky: After the national titles, right near the top. The Missoulian's Bill Speltz was right, that win was "dazzling!"
Jeff Welsch: The national title in '95 rests on a pedestal, but it's top five — and leaves one wondering: What if Bobby Hauck had never left?
Bill Bighaus: It was a great moment for the Grizzlies, but that wild victory over four-time national champion North Dakota State six years ago made for great TV and is my personal favorite.
Victor Flores: Michigan went 9-3 after the App State loss in 2007, losing only to teams that finished 9-4 or better (Ohio State, Oregon and Wisconsin). If Washington has a similar season, UM's win will contend for best in its history.
Greg Rachac: Top five is a good ranking. Big, big win. But with all due respect, it wasn't App State over Michigan. That suggestion is a stretch.
2. Will fans remember the Griz victory against the Huskies if UM falls to the Cats later this season?
John Letasky: The "Brawl" could be a a real barn burner this year. Griz fans will never forget last week's magnificent win.
Jeff Welsch: The Griz could be undefeated heading into that game and the fans will forget if the Cats make it five straight.
Bill Bighaus: It will be forgotten on Oct. 2 when the Grizzlies lose at Eastern Washington, my alma mater.
Victor Flores: They'll never forget it, but a loss to MSU would taint the Washington memory, like how the blown 3-1 lead to Cleveland overshadows the Warriors' wins over OKC in 2015-16.
Greg Rachac: Of course, though the Griz are dying for a win over the Cats. You'd almost think they've gone 16 years without one instead of just four.
3. Any thoughts on beer and wine being available in the beer garden at Cats and Griz football games this year?
John Letasky: Possibly a few pluses and a few negatives. However, I don't think the game day experience changes significantly with or without a beer garden.
Jeff Welsch: The beer and wine garden inside the stadium will actually motivate spectators to return to their seats from their beer and wine tailgate gardens after halftime.
Bill Bighaus: I don't think college football games are the proper place to operate a beer garden. Rocky Mountain College had a beer tent a few years ago. It was a popular hangout, but the school then had second thoughts about selling alcohol on campus and took it down.
Victor Flores: Shame on these institutions of higher learning for offering alcohol to people who wouldn't drink a drop otherwise. I fear this will lead to *gulp* STUDENTS getting drunk. Won't anyone think of the children???
Greg Rachac: Three thoughts, actually: Revenue, revenue, revenue.
4. What storyline are you following this NFL season?
John Letasky: I'll be interested to see how Denver does, but I just don't pay a whole lot of attention to the NFL these days.
Jeff Welsch: As a football masochist, I'm wondering how many weeks until my Detroit Lions are eliminated from postseason contention. My over-under is seven games.
Bill Bighaus: Tom Brady quietly slipping into retirement.
Victor Flores: The rookie QBs are fascinating. I'm worried my 49ers will regret drafting Trey Lance instead of Justin Fields.
Greg Rachac: The amount of holding and pass interference the Bucs' offense will get away with. Guessing it will be very on-brand!
5. As a child, what was your favorite cartoon TV show?
John Letasky: Probably as a youngster the Smurfs. I read how there's a new version of the show now, hopefully for children it's as good as the first.
Jeff Welsch: No Saturday morning was complete without my hero Johnny Quest, though the Jetsons were a close second just because I loved to say, "Rass-ROHHH!"
Bill Bighaus: Wellington Wimpy of the Popeye cartoon. He was fond of saying, "I will gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today."
Victor Flores: A tossup between Scooby-Doo and SpongeBob. I'm more nostalgic for Saturday morning cartoons, but I can't remember which specific shows I watched on Saturday mornings.
Greg Rachac: I watch more cartoons as an adult (Family Guy, anyone?) than I ever did before.