Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

John Letasky: The "Brawl" could be a a real barn burner this year. Griz fans will never forget last week's magnificent win.

Jeff Welsch: The Griz could be undefeated heading into that game and the fans will forget if the Cats make it five straight.

Bill Bighaus: It will be forgotten on Oct. 2 when the Grizzlies lose at Eastern Washington, my alma mater.

Victor Flores: They'll never forget it, but a loss to MSU would taint the Washington memory, like how the blown 3-1 lead to Cleveland overshadows the Warriors' wins over OKC in 2015-16.

Greg Rachac: Of course, though the Griz are dying for a win over the Cats. You'd almost think they've gone 16 years without one instead of just four.

3. Any thoughts on beer and wine being available in the beer garden at Cats and Griz football games this year?

John Letasky: Possibly a few pluses and a few negatives. However, I don't think the game day experience changes significantly with or without a beer garden.

Jeff Welsch: The beer and wine garden inside the stadium will actually motivate spectators to return to their seats from their beer and wine tailgate gardens after halftime.