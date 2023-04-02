1. Does San Diego State University advancing to the Final Four open the doors for other mid majors out West?

John Letasky: Seems like with all the opportunities now, players are spread out and increasing the likelihood of success for mid-major programs.

Jeff Welsch: Gonzaga opened that door many moons ago, and now the likes of George Mason, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic have busted it down.

Briar Napier: I think it's more due to coach Brian Dutcher's swarming half-court defense that bothers even the most hardened of offenses and the fact the Mountain West is a tough league that makes teams battle-tested.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I don't know what it says about the trend, but it's nice to see some representation from this side of the country.

Mike Scherting: More a sign of the times than something specific to San Diego State, I believe. NILs ... the portal ... both those things are equalizers, at least in sports like basketball.

2. What storylines are you most following this Major League Baseball season?

John Letasky: Will the Yankees break through and win the pennant and World Series?

Jeff Welsch: How many times games end with the bases loaded and the batter is called out for tapping his spikes one too many times before stepping into the box.

Briar Napier: Shohei Ohtani breaking baseball again and being offered free agency deals worth the GDP of a small country.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Can the Twins finally break their streak of playoff losses and actually win one?

Mike Scherting: Being a Reds fan, I'll be following closely the progress of former Mustangs pitchers Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo. Also, can Joey Votto (another ex-Stang) play well enough to get one more season after 2023?

3. What did you think of this year's Final Four field?

John Letasky: Many sports fans seem to be avidly following and that's a good thing. Still happy for San Diego State and the Mountain West.

Jeff Welsch: I'd have liked it better with Michigan State in it, but I'm happy to see a Final Four with no Kansas, Duke, Michigan, North Carolina or Purdon't.

Briar Napier: That it's a product of the current state of college basketball — NIL and the extra COVID year has given the sport more parity than ever (a very good thing).

Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm always thrilled when we get some fresh faces to root for.

Mike Scherting: As long as you realize the Final Four crowns a tournament champion and not the "best team," which I do, I think it's great fun to have all these new faces.

4. Should the PGA Tour reconsider the Match Play event for next season?

John Letasky: The Match Play was an anticipated tourney so I was surprised to read the event was being bumped.

Jeff Welsch: When golf allows spectators to heckle, jump up and down and scream during putts, then I'll get into that discussion. Until then, it's just ... chess.

Briar Napier: No — it's a fun change of pace to switch things up. Though it's not close to the level of drama you get from Ryder Cup match play.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Either way, I don't watch so I have no opinion on this one.

Mike Scherting: Different formats provide some variety, and they force players into different styles of play and approaches. And that's good for the sport.

5. Have you ever fallen for an April Fool's Day joke?

John Letasky: With the one-liners some of the crew in the sports department have come up with, many days have felt like April Fool's Day.

Jeff Welsch: No. I'm really, really positive that really was Olivia Newton-John on the phone right before we lost cell service on that April 1 many moons ago.

Briar Napier: Too many times. My sarcasm detector can sometimes go faulty, which exposes me to being gullible for a joke or two.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Who hasn't? The follow-up question should be what is the best April Fool's Day joke you have pulled?

Mike Scherting: The secret is to never come out of the house or answer the phone on April 1. That way you don't fall for anything. Until someone tricks you into believing April 1 isn't really April 1.