Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Have the Denver Broncos found their quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater?
John Letasky: You can't argue with the results so far.
Mike Scherting: Teddy B always seems to be on the verge of being The Guy, and then something bad happens, usually through no fault of his own. Let's see if he can maintain the momentum.
Bill Bighaus: I don't know. I am too busy wondering if the Seahawks have their quarterback in Russell Wilson.
Mario Small: Gunslinger central. I always hold off till playoffs before I immerse myself in the hopefuls.
Greg Rachac: No complaints so far. The first true test will come in Week 4 against the Ravens.
2. What will be the reaction to one wild-card NFL playoff game being played on Monday beginning this year?
John Letasky: Teams playing in the game probably won't like it as much as some fans do. Keep the playoff games on Saturday and Sunday.
Mike Scherting: Just about anything the NFL does is a big hit. I expect this to be, as well.
Bill Bighaus: That sounds like a good idea to me. Maybe I will take Monday night off.
Mario Small: NFL is one of the few spectacles that have shot caller status and anything goes with the networks. Golden.
Greg Rachac: They could play it on a Tuesday morning and it would still draw huge ratings.
3. Thoughts on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event coming to Metra Oct. 9?
John Letasky: Bare knuckle fighting sounds a little over the top for me.
Mike Scherting: It's not for me, but if you're into that kind of thing, knock yourself out.
Bill Bighaus: Isn't there already enough senseless violence in the world? I can't believe Metra is in cahoots with this garbage!
Mario Small: There is enough people wanting to see this recipe of blood and guts? I might be out of my element.
Greg Rachac: Feels like we're regressing to the 1800s on this one, and that's never a good thing.
4. Will other premier NCAA Division I athletic programs follow Iowa's lead and add women's wrestling?
John Letasky: Sure hope so. Girls wrestling has been a hit with the athletes and fans in Montana.
Mike Scherting: I'm sure others are trying to figure out the logistics of just such a move as I write this.
Bill Bighaus: I certainly foresee it having a snowball effect.
Mario Small: Definitely.
Greg Rachac: Yes. Title IX continues to provide opportunities.
5. What events would you tell the new booking agency assisting MetraPark to look into landing?
John Letasky: Two Metra questions; I don't know if the new booking agency will look at Question 3 or not ... but maybe let's get Alabama here one more time.
Mike Scherting: If they could land a Springsteen show, that'd be great. Otherwise, I'm perfectly content to crank up the music at home and sit on the couch or the porch with a sippin' drink in hand.
Bill Bighaus: It has been nearly 20 years since Billings hosted the national bowling tournament. Bring the USBC Open Championships back to town.
Mario Small: Finally. Yes. AC/DC. Please.
Greg Rachac: Too many to say. Springsteen? Yes please. But that's only one. Time to shake things up and book some events for a different demographic.