Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Have the Denver Broncos found their quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater?

John Letasky: You can't argue with the results so far.

Mike Scherting: Teddy B always seems to be on the verge of being The Guy, and then something bad happens, usually through no fault of his own. Let's see if he can maintain the momentum.

Bill Bighaus: I don't know. I am too busy wondering if the Seahawks have their quarterback in Russell Wilson.

Mario Small: Gunslinger central. I always hold off till playoffs before I immerse myself in the hopefuls.

Greg Rachac: No complaints so far. The first true test will come in Week 4 against the Ravens.

2. What will be the reaction to one wild-card NFL playoff game being played on Monday beginning this year?

John Letasky: Teams playing in the game probably won't like it as much as some fans do. Keep the playoff games on Saturday and Sunday.

Mike Scherting: Just about anything the NFL does is a big hit. I expect this to be, as well.

Bill Bighaus: That sounds like a good idea to me. Maybe I will take Monday night off.