Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. With Medina Spirit's passing should officials let the horse's victory stand in the Kentucky Derby?
John Letasky: Personally, I'd let the horse's victory stand. You can't change what happened that day and the horse wasn't at fault if cheating was involved. If you want to investigate Baffert, go for it.
Jeff Welsch: Only if Barry Bonds is finally elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, if you get my drift.
Bill Bighaus: No. There should be a full investigation of the horse's mysterious death and trainer Bob Baffert.
Mike Scherting: The horse's death makes things even more suspect to me.
Greg Rachac: They should wait until they figure out exactly what killed the horse. But man, the whole thing stinks to high heaven.
2. What is your opinion of the results of the Baseball Hall of Fame elections this past week?
John Letasky: Roger Maris deserves to be in the Hall. He still is the all-time AL single-season home runs leader with 61 and during his 1961 campaign was competing against the ghost of Babe Ruth and his teammate, Mickey Mantle.
Jeff Welsch: Buck O'Neil's election was long overdue, coming nearly a half-century after another Negro Leagues great, James "Cool Papa" Bell.
Bill Bighaus: I am OK with Schilling, Bonds and Clemens being left on the outside looking in once again. Hooray for Gil Hodges and Jim Kaat.
Mike Scherting: It's a shame that Buck O'Neil didn't make it while he was alive. I've visited the Negro Leagues Museum twice, and I can't wait to go back.
Greg Rachac: Congrats to those who made it. Shame on those still holding Barry Bonds accountable for what was a league-wide problem in the 1990s.
3. What is a storyline to watch as we enter the winter high school sports season?
John Letasky: The all-class state wrestling tourney, for the first time including the girls division, at the Metra this coming February.
Jeff Welsch: I am increasingly curious how the referee shortage continues to impact scheduling.
Bill Bighaus: Can the talented girls team from tiny Melstone win it all like the Broncs did in fairy tale fashion on the boys side in 2006.
Mike Scherting: Can another girls team break up the Billings Central-Hardin-Havre triumvirate?
Greg Rachac: There's plenty, but I'll keep an eye on Melstone star and Lady Griz signee Draya Wacker's comeback from what was a devastating knee injury.
4. What do you think of the College Football Playoff pairings?
John Letasky: Kudos to Cincinnati and Harbaugh in Michigan for breaking through. Also, what an effort by 'Bama to beat Georgia and join the Bulldogs.
Jeff Welsch: The lack of any bitter resentment from the Nos. 5 and 6 teams tells me they got it right — much more so than the fraudulent Heisman Trophy.
Bill Bighaus: I don't find them to be very exciting. Perhaps a Alabama-Michigan finale will pique my interest.
Mike Scherting: Happy to see new names in there — hello, Cincinnati and Michigan — but it's time for a true playoff.
Greg Rachac: I thought the same thing I do every year: Expand the Playoff or just give Alabama a free pass into the "championship" game every year.
5. Did this past week's snow catch you by surprise?
John Letasky: Yes, the weather is constantly changing and snow can definitely catch me by surprise because it never seems as if I'm prepared for it! And quite a bit of snow remains, which some of the kids probably like.
Jeff Welsch: That we're even talking about snow as a December surprise is a reflection of just how much the climate is changing — that and 65-degree December days.
Bill Bighaus: For me, the warm days earlier in the month were much more surprising. I knew the snow would get here eventually.
Mike Scherting: Nothing regarding the weather surprises anymore.
Greg Rachac: No, but the fact that it rained the week prior sure did. Really? Rain in December?