Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Greg Rachac: There's plenty, but I'll keep an eye on Melstone star and Lady Griz signee Draya Wacker's comeback from what was a devastating knee injury.

4. What do you think of the College Football Playoff pairings?

John Letasky: Kudos to Cincinnati and Harbaugh in Michigan for breaking through. Also, what an effort by 'Bama to beat Georgia and join the Bulldogs.

Jeff Welsch: The lack of any bitter resentment from the Nos. 5 and 6 teams tells me they got it right — much more so than the fraudulent Heisman Trophy.

Bill Bighaus: I don't find them to be very exciting. Perhaps a Alabama-Michigan finale will pique my interest.

Mike Scherting: Happy to see new names in there — hello, Cincinnati and Michigan — but it's time for a true playoff.

Greg Rachac: I thought the same thing I do every year: Expand the Playoff or just give Alabama a free pass into the "championship" game every year.

5. Did this past week's snow catch you by surprise?