Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Were you surprised it took 37 years for the Bobcats to host another semifinal playoff game?

John Letasky: Not really. The Bobcats have been a good team in recent years. It's just hard to get that far and so much has to work right to be able to host a game.

Jeff Welsch: MSU has been on the cusp of something like this, so no. Had Tommy Mellott been QB'ing since midseason, the Cats might not have had to travel at all ... wink, wink.

Bill Bighaus: No. A lot has to fall into place to make it happen. For instance, this time around, MSU had to beat defending champion and top-ranked Sam Houston in Texas to earn the right to play at home in the semis.

Mike Scherting: Not really. Postseasoning is difficult. (Yes, I made up the word postseasoning).

Greg Rachac: Kind of. Remember, the Cats went through a 17-year stretch without even making the playoffs. It was a long time coming.

2. Does the hype of National Signing Day put too much pressure on the players?