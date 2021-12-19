Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Were you surprised it took 37 years for the Bobcats to host another semifinal playoff game?
John Letasky: Not really. The Bobcats have been a good team in recent years. It's just hard to get that far and so much has to work right to be able to host a game.
Jeff Welsch: MSU has been on the cusp of something like this, so no. Had Tommy Mellott been QB'ing since midseason, the Cats might not have had to travel at all ... wink, wink.
Bill Bighaus: No. A lot has to fall into place to make it happen. For instance, this time around, MSU had to beat defending champion and top-ranked Sam Houston in Texas to earn the right to play at home in the semis.
Mike Scherting: Not really. Postseasoning is difficult. (Yes, I made up the word postseasoning).
Greg Rachac: Kind of. Remember, the Cats went through a 17-year stretch without even making the playoffs. It was a long time coming.
2. Does the hype of National Signing Day put too much pressure on the players?
John Letasky: No. They'll have to be ready for the pressure at the college level and in the workforce. Best of luck to the Class of 2022 signees.
Jeff Welsch: Nah, the real pressure comes later, when they have to prove themselves. Statistically, many won't work out.
Bill Bighaus: I don't think so. A majority of the players have usually announced their intentions weeks or months before Signing Day, so the pressure is off.
Mike Scherting: Not sure if it's too much pressure, but most players you talk to after they commit are relieved the process is over. I can't imagine the intrusiveness during the social-media era now.
Greg Rachac: Not necessarily. But the hype of Signing Day itself isn't worth it, simply because you can't predict how a recruiting class will pan out in the coming years.
3. Stephen Curry is now the NBA's all-time 3-point king, but who do you want taking your game-winning shot?
John Letasky: Larry Bird or Michael Jordan. And then, head to the locker room with the victory.
Jeff Welsch: The Magic Man from Michigan State.
Bill Bighaus: Red Klotz of the Washington Generals.
Mike Scherting: Former Gazette sports editor Mike Zimmer would claim it'd be him, but I think I'll stick with Curry.
Greg Rachac: Gimme Michael Jordan every day and twice on Sunday.
4. What do you think of the choice of Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024?
John Letasky: Sounds good. With so many modern ways to bet now, there's no reason not to hold a championship game there.
Jeff Welsch: I dunno, does that mean people might actually — gasp — bet on the game?
Bill Bighaus: Great move. The first of many more to come.
Mike Scherting: Man, that is going to be some party for the winning team.
Greg Rachac: This was destined to happen the minute the Raiders moved to Sin City. It should make for a great scene for the world's biggest game.
5. A Christmas conundrum: Real tree or artificial tree?
John Letasky: A real tree. There's just something about a fresh cut tree and how it looks with all the decorations. Plus, visiting the tree lot is always fun.
Jeff Welsch: Cutting that fresh fir from the forest was a ritual when the kids were young, but now I realize it's just cold and wet out there. And there's something sad about a dying tree. Artificial it is.
Bill Bighaus: No conundrum here. The last tree I put up was an artificial one back in the 1980s. Haven't had a fake or real tree since.
Mike Scherting: A real tree, up until it's time to take it down. Then I want no tree. You either have dried needles everywhere, or you have to take apart the fake one. Either way, bah, humbug!
Greg Rachac: This is a no-brainer. Artificial. No water. No sap. Easy assembly and, more important, less clean-up.