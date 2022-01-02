Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

John Letasky: The Blizzard want to play at the Metra. If they can purchase the equipment and come up with a deal with the county, that would be excellent. But, you'd think a new team would've secured a home arena from the start.

Jake Iverson: Does Lake Elmo freeze over?

Victor Flores: A Dairy Queen warehouse. So much brand synergy!

Mike Scherting: I, too, find it confusing this wasn't one of the first things settled.

Greg Rachac: Your guess is as good as mine. If anything, this spotlights a disappointing shortage of resources for hockey in our community.

3. Pick Six Entertainment may also explore bringing basketball to Billings. Would a pro hoops team work in the Magic City?

John Letasky: There would be a fan base, but there would also be work to do. If Pick Six provides quality football and hockey teams first, the community just might back basketball as well.

Jake Iverson: It's a very fun idea, and I'd be there, but I don't really see it being viable. Maybe in a few years if the G-League expands into the northwest.