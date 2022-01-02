Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What is the biggest key for the MSU football team to win the FCS championship on Saturday?
John Letasky: Just to play to their potential and to not give NDSU's past championship success any thought. Those past NDSU teams don't matter come Jan. 8. If the Cats do that, they will win the game.
Jake Iverson: Put the ball in Tommy's hands and pray.
Victor Flores: Win the line of scrimmage. NDSU has an elite offensive line and run defense, while MSU has an elite defensive line and run offense. If one team wins those matchups, it will probably win the game.
Mike Scherting: Not sure if there is one biggest key. Play every down like it's the last, and let the chips fall.
Greg Rachac: Win the turnover battle and cash in. And don't underestimate Brent Vigen's previous association with North Dakota State. He's no stranger to this moment.
2. Where will the new hockey team, the Billings Blizzard, wind up playing their home games?
John Letasky: The Blizzard want to play at the Metra. If they can purchase the equipment and come up with a deal with the county, that would be excellent. But, you'd think a new team would've secured a home arena from the start.
Jake Iverson: Does Lake Elmo freeze over?
Victor Flores: A Dairy Queen warehouse. So much brand synergy!
Mike Scherting: I, too, find it confusing this wasn't one of the first things settled.
Greg Rachac: Your guess is as good as mine. If anything, this spotlights a disappointing shortage of resources for hockey in our community.
3. Pick Six Entertainment may also explore bringing basketball to Billings. Would a pro hoops team work in the Magic City?
John Letasky: There would be a fan base, but there would also be work to do. If Pick Six provides quality football and hockey teams first, the community just might back basketball as well.
Jake Iverson: It's a very fun idea, and I'd be there, but I don't really see it being viable. Maybe in a few years if the G-League expands into the northwest.
Victor Flores: It's hard to imagine a basketball team working much better than the Mustangs, and I'm not sure how much even they have worked, either during or after affiliation.
Mike Scherting: In general, attendance at sporting events here have dropped across the board. Too much saturation? Perhaps. This state loves it some basketball, but it might be a tough sell.
Greg Rachac: Depends on the league, depends on the investment. I don't recall it working before, at least not long term.
4. Will the Winter Olympics go off with COVID-19 back on the rise?
John Letasky: The Games should, but there may be rules in place to help slow/prevent the virus. I do like the uniqueness of the Winter Olympics and hope the sporting events goes off as planned.
Jake Iverson: Will they? Of course. We've committed to a return to normalcy, no matter the consequences.
Victor Flores: Yes, unless a shocking number of vaccinated and boosted people start getting severely sick.
Mike Scherting: Follow the money. The Games must go on!
Greg Rachac: If they put on the Summer Olympics in 2021, the Winter Olympics will go as planned in 2022.
5. What is one New Year's resolution you plan on keeping in 2022?
John Letasky: This year, I resolve to watch more Bowl games on New Year's Day.
Jake Iverson: Whatever it is, I'll have forgotten about it by February.
Victor Flores: Be more patient with my family members. They know I love them, but I'd like to make that clear more often.
Mike Scherting: More outdoor activity. I take our beautiful state for granted.
Greg Rachac: I've never been able to keep one in the past, so I best not commit to keeping one now.