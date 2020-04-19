Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Natalya Neidhart

Saudi fans watch as World Wrestling Entertainment "WWE" star Natalya Neidhart, top, takes down Lacey Evans during the first-ever WWE women's wrestling match in Saudi Arabia at King Fahd International Stadium on Oct. 31, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The panelists in this week's Billings Gazette Sports debate if pro wresting should be an essential business in Florida.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. Any problems with pro wrestling being an essential business in Florida?

John Letasky: I'm totally fine with it. The product will produce entertainment for many cable television viewers who are under shelter-in-place orders at home. 

Jeff Welsch: It wasn't "essential" before COVID-19, so why would it be "essential" now? At least we're not calling it a "sport".

Victor Flores: Other than the fact that it's completely non-essential, I have no problems.

Mike Scherting: Just Google "Florida man" followed by your birthday. That's all I have to say about Florida.

Greg Rachac: No problems with it. I just think it's hilarious.

2. Which pro team's former uniform should be brought back?

John Letasky: Boston Celtics players wearing a corporate logo on their jerseys bugs me, so I'll say pre-logo Celtics jerseys. 

Jeff Welsch: I'll take a St. Louis Browns uniform, please. And while we're at it, let's bring back the St. Louis Browns, too. 

Victor Flores: The Seattle SuperSonics. That franchise's absence bums me out so much and I'm not even a Seattle fan. 

Mike Scherting: Last summer the Reds wore a 1969 throwback. So clean, so simple, so sharp.

Greg Rachac: Have always longed for the Broncos unis of the 1980s. Please bring 'em back. 

3. Who is the best power hitter in Major League Baseball history?

John Letasky: Mickey Mantle. And, I must admit it's pretty cool to be able to type The Mick's name into this classic issue of the Five on Five — it just rolls off the fingers. 

Jeff Welsch: First rule: Anybody who played before 1947 is ineligible. Second rule: Steroid-era players are out, too. That leads me to Hank Aaron, hands down.

Victor Flores: Barry Bonds set the single-season and all-time home run records against pitchers (many of whom were also juiced up) who were often afraid to throw him strikes. 

Mike Scherting: At a home run every 11.8 at-bats, and a ridiculous extra-base hit every 6.2 ABs, it's gotta be da Babe, doesn't it?

Greg Rachac: Stats are your friend, which makes this simple. It's Babe Ruth. 714 homers (third all-time) and a ridiculous .690 slugging percentage, tops by far.

4. Who had the most exciting slam dunk moves in NBA history?

John Letasky: "His Airness" Michael Jordan. Come on guys, everybody wanted to "Be Like Mike."

Jeff Welsch: Hard to argue with the original — Dr. J. That guy had more moves in mid-air than the average player had on two feet.

Victor Flores: Zach LaVine is the best Dunk Contest participant I've ever seen. As for in-game, Blake Griffin had a run where he seemingly posterized someone every night.

Mike Scherting: Dr. J, for sure. Plus, that red, white and blue basketball made his gliding seem even more graceful.

Greg Rachac: Dominique Wilkins. Greatest combo of force and grace.

5. We know you were eating Easter candy last week while staying home — what's your favorite?

John Letasky: Peanut M&M's, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Eggs, Snickers Eggs and chocolate bunnies were a big hit. 

Jeff Welsch: It's a 50-50 call between Tootsie Rolls and Smarties, a lose-lose proposition for my once-pearly whites.

Victor Flores: I always gravitate toward chocolate, preferably dark with peanut butter or caramel. 

Mike Scherting: Hey, it's not just last week. I've been on a Kit Kat-Twix-Milky Way rotation as a bedtime snack for several months now.

Greg Rachac: Need to work on my shelter-in-place candy supply. I'm accepting donations.

