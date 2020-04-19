Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Any problems with pro wrestling being an essential business in Florida?
John Letasky: I'm totally fine with it. The product will produce entertainment for many cable television viewers who are under shelter-in-place orders at home.
Jeff Welsch: It wasn't "essential" before COVID-19, so why would it be "essential" now? At least we're not calling it a "sport".
Victor Flores: Other than the fact that it's completely non-essential, I have no problems.
Mike Scherting: Just Google "Florida man" followed by your birthday. That's all I have to say about Florida.
Greg Rachac: No problems with it. I just think it's hilarious.
2. Which pro team's former uniform should be brought back?
John Letasky: Boston Celtics players wearing a corporate logo on their jerseys bugs me, so I'll say pre-logo Celtics jerseys.
Jeff Welsch: I'll take a St. Louis Browns uniform, please. And while we're at it, let's bring back the St. Louis Browns, too.
Victor Flores: The Seattle SuperSonics. That franchise's absence bums me out so much and I'm not even a Seattle fan.
Mike Scherting: Last summer the Reds wore a 1969 throwback. So clean, so simple, so sharp.
Greg Rachac: Have always longed for the Broncos unis of the 1980s. Please bring 'em back.
3. Who is the best power hitter in Major League Baseball history?
John Letasky: Mickey Mantle. And, I must admit it's pretty cool to be able to type The Mick's name into this classic issue of the Five on Five — it just rolls off the fingers.
Jeff Welsch: First rule: Anybody who played before 1947 is ineligible. Second rule: Steroid-era players are out, too. That leads me to Hank Aaron, hands down.
Victor Flores: Barry Bonds set the single-season and all-time home run records against pitchers (many of whom were also juiced up) who were often afraid to throw him strikes.
Mike Scherting: At a home run every 11.8 at-bats, and a ridiculous extra-base hit every 6.2 ABs, it's gotta be da Babe, doesn't it?
Greg Rachac: Stats are your friend, which makes this simple. It's Babe Ruth. 714 homers (third all-time) and a ridiculous .690 slugging percentage, tops by far.
4. Who had the most exciting slam dunk moves in NBA history?
John Letasky: "His Airness" Michael Jordan. Come on guys, everybody wanted to "Be Like Mike."
Jeff Welsch: Hard to argue with the original — Dr. J. That guy had more moves in mid-air than the average player had on two feet.
Victor Flores: Zach LaVine is the best Dunk Contest participant I've ever seen. As for in-game, Blake Griffin had a run where he seemingly posterized someone every night.
Mike Scherting: Dr. J, for sure. Plus, that red, white and blue basketball made his gliding seem even more graceful.
Greg Rachac: Dominique Wilkins. Greatest combo of force and grace.
5. We know you were eating Easter candy last week while staying home — what's your favorite?
John Letasky: Peanut M&M's, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Eggs, Snickers Eggs and chocolate bunnies were a big hit.
Jeff Welsch: It's a 50-50 call between Tootsie Rolls and Smarties, a lose-lose proposition for my once-pearly whites.
Victor Flores: I always gravitate toward chocolate, preferably dark with peanut butter or caramel.
Mike Scherting: Hey, it's not just last week. I've been on a Kit Kat-Twix-Milky Way rotation as a bedtime snack for several months now.
Greg Rachac: Need to work on my shelter-in-place candy supply. I'm accepting donations.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!