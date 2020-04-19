Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Mike Scherting: Last summer the Reds wore a 1969 throwback. So clean, so simple, so sharp.

Greg Rachac: Have always longed for the Broncos unis of the 1980s. Please bring 'em back.

3. Who is the best power hitter in Major League Baseball history?

John Letasky: Mickey Mantle. And, I must admit it's pretty cool to be able to type The Mick's name into this classic issue of the Five on Five — it just rolls off the fingers.

Jeff Welsch: First rule: Anybody who played before 1947 is ineligible. Second rule: Steroid-era players are out, too. That leads me to Hank Aaron, hands down.

Victor Flores: Barry Bonds set the single-season and all-time home run records against pitchers (many of whom were also juiced up) who were often afraid to throw him strikes.

Mike Scherting: At a home run every 11.8 at-bats, and a ridiculous extra-base hit every 6.2 ABs, it's gotta be da Babe, doesn't it?

Greg Rachac: Stats are your friend, which makes this simple. It's Babe Ruth. 714 homers (third all-time) and a ridiculous .690 slugging percentage, tops by far.