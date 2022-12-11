Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What should the expectations be for the Montana Grizzlies football team?

John Letasky: The Griz need to beat the Bobcats and put together a deep postseason run on a regular basis.

Jeff Welsch: Griz and Cats should always be 1-2 in the Big Sky. They are the only two big dogs in their state, and they've got the resources.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm not big on making predictions or expectations for teams, but it's clear that this is not the FCS or even Big Sky of old.

Briar Napier: As long as they keep happening, win a road postseason game! Much easier said than done, but the Griz haven't won in that scenario since 2008 at James Madison.

Mike Scherting: 1) never lose before the semifinal round of the playoffs; 2) beat the Bobcats.

2. Recently-deceased Sonny Holland left many lasting impacts at Montana State. Which one stands out to you?

John Letasky: Even the present-day players and coaches seemed truly impacted by his passing. That says a lot about the man.

Jeff Welsch: Butte tough.

Lindsay Rossmiller: To win national titles as a player and a coach, both at your school, is special. Then to have a statue erected while still around to see it says a lot about the impact he had on people.

Briar Napier: My short time in Montana has told me this: this state loves its heroes. Sonny Holland was Butte's and Montana State's, and national titles in multiple ways will do that.

Mike Scherting: If you're labeled "The greatest Bobcat of all time," that pretty much says it all.

3. Will Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett be back on the Denver sidelines next year?

John Letasky: Hopefully not, and you can't go back in time but trading for Wilson and then giving him a big contract is a head-scratcher, too.

Jeff Welsch: He should be somebody's defensive coordinator because he sure knows how to shut down an offense.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I don't know, but the carousel never stops.

Briar Napier: Someone's role has gotta change, and something tells me it's not gonna be the quarterback the Broncos traded two first-round picks to get.

Mike Scherting: He will if whatever team he's coaching with next year has a game there.

John Letasky: The class is outstanding, honoring "Big Al" Reynolds for his contributions is superb, and the Speak Up Symposium is a grand idea.

Jeff Welsch: It says something that they can continue to come up with iconic figures this long after the Hall was created.

Lindsay Rossmiller: All are worthy of inclusion, but I imagine my childhood orthodontist in Great Falls is particularly happy about it.

Briar Napier: I have special affinity for Butte's own/Montana grad Colt Anderson, now a staffer for my beloved Cincinnati Bengals.

Mike Scherting: Each year reminds you of the football talent this state continually produces.

5. What is your favorite Christmas song?

John Letasky: You have to love the classics like "Away in a Manger", but I've been enjoying the Country Christmas channel on SiriusXM.

Jeff Welsch: Jose Feliciano's Feliz Navidad.

Lindsay Rossmiller: This is a tough one. I have favorite versions of many Christmas songs. For classic picks though — Bing Crosby's White Christmas is up there.

Briar Napier: Unconventional pick: Johnny Cash's rendition of "Silent Night."

Mike Scherting: Bruce Springsteen's version of "Merry Christmas, Baby." Most of the traditional songs make me melancholy. I have no idea why.