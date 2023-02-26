1. Will having bigger bases significantly change Major League Baseball this year, or do the new bases just look goofy?

John Letasky: I bet my old childhood favorite player, Rickey Henderson, wishes he were still playing. The bases look out of place, but the change should bring energy to the game.

Lindsay Rossmiller: They'll probably look a bit goofy for awhile, but people will adjust like they have to all the other tweaks.

Bill Bighaus: Good move. Perhaps there will be more steals, and more offense.

Briar Napier: I don't think there will be a groundbreaking change that completely changes baseball as we know it, but it could add some excitement with more advantage to the runner.

Mike Scherting: Both. Well, the bigger bases won't change the game significantly, but they do look goofy.

2. We've debated shifts before, but there will be a limitation on infield shifts this year in MLB. Right or wrong move?

John Letasky: It's the right move. The out-of-place shifts robbed the game of momentum and suspense.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I can pretty confidently say I do not have an opinion.

Bill Bighaus: Right move. I can't wait for shifts to disappear completely. They ruin the game for me.

Briar Napier: Why impact strategy so much? If a team wants to shift, they should be able to.

Mike Scherting: Formerly against banning the shift, I am now for it. My favorite sport has become utterly boring to watch.

3. Will hiring Denver's former head coach in Vance Joseph as DC work out or backfire for new Broncos head coach Sean Payton?

John Letasky: I liked Joseph, but the head coaching gig just didn't work out. I don't mind the move and you have to trust Payton to do his job.

Lindsay Rossmiller: What could go wrong?

Bill Bighaus: Payton must feel it will work out. I presume he had something to do with the hiring.

Briar Napier: Considering the Arizona Cardinals defense he piloted gave up 26.4 points per game last year, it doesn't seem like the winningest move to me, personally.

Mike Scherting: You'd really have to mess that defense up for it to backfire. But, hey, it is the Broncos.

4. Are you OK with conference championship rings, or should it just be national championship rings?

John Letasky: Conference championship rings are OK if a team wants them, but it feels odd making a big deal publicly out of it, too.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I think it's great to celebrate accomplishments, but it feels like there are a lot of rings floating around these days when they don't actually get worn very often.

Bill Bighaus: I am all about national championship bling. Conference title jewelry is for chumps.

Briar Napier: Sure. But I can't imagine it would feel as good to have as a national title one.

Mike Scherting: Hey, if I'm not splurging for the cost, ring me up.

5. What is a household appliance that you used to see quite often, that you don't really see anymore?

John Letasky: Electric weed trimmers, where you used to have to pull an electrical cord around the whole yard while doing the job. So much fun!

Lindsay Rossmiller: Videotape rewinders. Remember the screeching sound when it would hit the end of the tape?

Bill Bighaus: Egg timers. Good in the kitchen, plus they were handy for Nerf basketball games in the family room.

Briar Napier: Remember the tablet craze of the late-2000s/early-2010s? Outside of businesses using it for payment and record keeping, it's pretty rare to see out in the wild.

Mike Scherting: Does a rotary phone count as a household appliance? As an aside, that was another product built for right-handers without giving us lefties a thought. Rude.