Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Could it have worked out any better for Dakota Louis than to earn his first PBR elite series win at Metra?

John Letasky: That was truly another magical moment at the Metra. The victory wasn't surprising as the likable Louis was focused entering the event and was going for the historic win. Louis is definitely capable of many more victories.

Lindsay Rossmiller: There's some magic in a home crowd.

Bill Bighaus: Nice guys aren't supposed to finish first, so that made for a remarkable finish in front of an appreciative crowd.

Mike Scherting: Storybook endings are good for everyone.

Greg Rachac: To win on your home turf? That must have been a great feeling.

2. What is the next major sports event you are looking forward to?

John Letasky: I would have answered the Kentucky Derby last week. But since that Triple Crown horse race was Saturday, how about the Preakness and the Belmont.

Lindsay Rossmiller: World Track and Field Championships this summer in Oregon. It's the first time the event comes to U.S. soil.

Bill Bighaus: I can't wait to watch the Seattle Mariners play in the postseason.

Mike Scherting: A Cincinnati Reds' win?

Greg Rachac: Already glued to the Stanley Cup playoffs, and the first round has been amazing.

3. Keeping it local, what area sports event this coming summer has caught your eye?

John Letasky: We definitely have our share of highlight events in Billings. The State AA Legion baseball tourney at Dehler Park, the Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb, the Big Sky State Games, and the MontanaFair rodeo are all on my list.

Lindsay Rossmiller: An evening at the baseball park is tough to beat in the summer.

Bill Bighaus: I am looking forward to seeing new Billings Mustangs manager Jim Riggleman, 70, kick up a little dirt and get tossed from a game or two at Dehler Park.

Mike Scherting: I didn't make it out to any Mustangs games last season, so I'm looking forward to a return this summer.

Greg Rachac: The Montana Mile in July is always fun to watch — and so underrated.

4. Other than Troy Andersen, is there a Montana athlete having a better winter/spring than saddle bronc rider Sage Newman?

John Letasky: No, as Sage Newman is really shining on the PRCA circuit. The Melstone cowboy leads the saddle bronc world standings.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I've got an eye on a couple collegiate track athletes heading into the championship parts of their seasons.

Bill Bighaus: Maybe Dakota Louis deserves another shout out, but I have always had a soft spot for Melstone athletes who have (or could) win it all.

Mike Scherting: Here's hoping the spring continues to get better for both Andersen and Newman.

Greg Rachac: Coach Wes Keller and the Rocky women made a 28-win turnaround and a deep run into the national tournament. The comeback story of the year.

5. Any takeaways from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial?

John Letasky: Other than ratings, and it is hard to imagine the numbers are great, why are news outlets dedicating so much time to it? ... Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there, and also to my mom. Have a great day!

Lindsay Rossmiller: I haven't read or watched a word of it so it's tough to have a takeaway other than it's happening.

Bill Bighaus: I haven't had Court TV since the 1970s. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard? Who dat?

Mike Scherting: The what now?

Greg Rachac: Seems like a totally normal Hollywood marriage.

