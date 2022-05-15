Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What sports facilities would you most like to see at the community recreation facility that's being discussed for Billings?

John Letasky: Are you serious, Jeff? ... There is a need for updated swimming and ice sports facilities. On another topic, it would also be nice for Billings to have a state-of-the-art track and field facility.

Jeff Welsch: We need to make Billings the ping pong capital of the Northern Rockies.

Bill Bighaus: I think a nice swimming pool is a must.

Mike Scherting: Whew, there's a long list, isn't there? Billings' slogan should be, "If it was good enough then, it's good enough now."

Greg Rachac: Anything and everything. Especially ice. Ice, ice and more ice.

2. What are the most important issues awaiting incoming MHSA executive director Brian Michelotti?

John Letasky: The implementation of baseball and high school shot clocks. The number of referees/officials is probably also a concern.

Jeff Welsch: Find a sponsor to fund a detail-oriented high school sports fanatic dedicated to updating the record books, which are dismally incomplete.

Bill Bighaus: Shot clocks, baseball, sportsmanship and unruly parents.

Mike Scherting: Can he do anything about the spring weather? Because this sports season has been chaos.

Greg Rachac: On top of everything else, a smooth rollout of shot clocks and high school baseball are clearly the top priorities.

3. Is it surprising Rich Strike isn't running in the Preakness?

John Letasky: I'm a little surprised because it eliminates the Triple Crown chance without fighting for it. But, if the health of the horse is at question, it's a good call.

Jeff Welsch: Not really, given that Rich Strike has already, uh, struck it rich.

Bill Bighaus: Derby winners have skipped the Preakness in the past. Rich Strike wasn't going to win the Triple Crown, so why not just rest up for the Belmont?

Mike Scherting: To be honest, nothing surprises me about, nor really interests me in, horse racing.

Greg Rachac: Considering the way he ran that backstretch at Churchill Downs, how much can he possibly have left in the tank?

4. Was the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic the right choice for NBA MVP?

John Letasky: From reading the reports, he was the obvious choice.

Jeff Welsch: Player of the Year? Sure. MVP? You mean, the Nuggets are 0-82 without him?

Bill Bighaus: No. I like my league MVP to still be in the running for a championship.

Mike Scherting: Plenty of good choices this season, really. But it is legitimate to question if the league's MVP should come from a 10th-place team.

Greg Rachac: Jokic drug a team made up of YMCA noon-ball scrubs to the playoffs. There really wasn't any question.

5. What's your take on seemingly every store asking you if you want to round up and donate to charity?

John Letasky: I wonder what many people would reply to this question in private? ... I like to choose who I donate to and when; and not have a store or business ask me about it seemingly every transaction.

Jeff Welsch: As long as those pennies are actually going to charity, I like it. Better that than collecting in the console of my car.

Bill Bighaus: I hate it! I need my quarters to do my laundry.

Mike Scherting: I don't mind it. I just hope that money is going where it is supposed to.

Greg Rachac: Happy to do it, and almost always will if it's a worthwhile cause.

