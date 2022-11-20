Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Aside from Cat-Griz, which is your favorite college football rivalry game?

John Letasky: I'm going to go old school and say Notre Dame vs. Miami from the 1980s.

Jeff Welsch: Hands down, Michigan State-Michigan. My 4-year-old grandson can't get enough of "Oh he has trouble with the snap — and the ball is free!" on YouTube. The DNA is legit. Sparty On!

Bill Bighaus: Washington vs. Washington State. We were in Pullman for the Apple Cup on Nov. 20, 1982 when the underdog Cougars won and denied my Huskies a spot in the Rose Bowl. I can still see the goal posts being paraded around the field on what was a dark, cold day.

Mike Scherting: I enjoy reading about Army-Navy games both past and present, even if I don't watch all the time. On Dec. 10, keep an eye out on Navy's sideline for No. 38, Riley Bergeson of Billings West.

Briar Napier: I feel like I'm required by law to say Missouri-Kansas as a Mizzou alum, but the Backyard Brawl's return earlier this year proved why it belongs as a top-tier rivalry.

2. Why are the high school volleyball teams in Yellowstone County traditionally so tough?

John Letasky: It's a combination of things: good players and coaches and community support. Plus, with all the success in the area, young girls undoubtedly grow up wanting to play volleyball.

Jeff Welsch: Tradition begets tradition. Remarkable to see YelCo teams sweep the AA, A and B, and if you can wink and think of Bridger as a de facto county team it was an eyelash from a grand slam.

Bill Bighaus: I don't know. Even with the turnover of legendary coaches and players over the years, Billings Senior, Billings West, Bridger and Huntley Project always seem to make headlines. It's a remarkable streak.

Mike Scherting: There were, and still are, some longtime coaches who built a solid foundation all around the county for others to build upon or at least continue. The result is a highly competitive hotbed.

Briar Napier: It's an iron sharpens iron situation: The best make the best better. And such has been the case in the area for a long, long time.

3. Will there ever be another undefeated team in the NFL?

John Letasky: Never say never in sports, but it's probably highly unlikely.

Jeff Welsch: Conspiracy theorist that I am, I think the NFL will pull this rabbit out of its hat if and when it finds itself dealing with waning interest in its product.

Bill Bighaus: No. The players and teams are so much better than 50 years ago when the Dolphins did it. There really aren't any upsets these days.

Mike Scherting: Not with an ever-expanding the schedule and those awful Thursday night mishaps. With Monday games, Thursday games, overseas games, the generic schedule is just too tough.

Briar Napier: In a 32-team league that hints at expansion, I find it hard to imagine. Every franchise is just so good, you can't have a week off.

4. Do you watch much NFL football on Thanksgiving Day?

John Letasky: Not really. I used to, but now even when the games are on it seems like I'm visiting with people and not paying attention.

Jeff Welsch: Once upon a time, my lovable-loser Detroit Lions were must-see TV on Thanksgiving Day. A turkey before the turkey, you might say. Now the edible turkey flies solo.

Bill Bighaus: Not as much anymore. I did enjoy it years ago, though, especially when John Madden presented his Turkey Leg Award.

Mike Scherting: Probably more than I care to admit, though Green Bay games are always must-see TV.

Briar Napier: Yes, in three phases — the first-plate game with the Lions, the couch nap through the afternoon game and the nightcap while mid-food coma.

5. What is your favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal?

John Letasky: The turkey, stuffing and potatoes are great but the camaraderie is the best.

Jeff Welsch: While carving the turkey before everyone sits, eating small slices of piping-hot white meat that has "accidentally" fallen into the savory juices at the bottom of the pan. Somebody has to be the taste tester.

Bill Bighaus: I like it all, but a big piece of pumpkin pie with plenty of whip cream is my favorite part.

Mike Scherting: You know, it just might be the cold leftover turkey. But as each year goes by, I'm going less and less to the traditional meal. Brisket, anyone? Thai, perhaps?

Briar Napier: The mashed potatoes, 100%. I was picky growing up, so I used to have plates of my Grandma's recipe with rolls and that was it. Death by carbs, yes, please.