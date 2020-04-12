Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Did the Montana High School Association make the right call by extending the spring sports suspension to April 24?
Jeff Welsch: No harm on holding out hope. I suspect all the athletes and coaches realize it's a long shot, and won't be upset if/when the plug is pulled.
Mike Scherting: Might as well hang on until the last second. Prudent thing to do.
Victor Flores: It doesn't hurt to keep kicking the can down the road. The MHSA was also smart to say it will cancel the season if in-class instruction isn't resumed by May 4.
Chase Doak: I'm glad they are making decisions one stretch at a time. I still think it's likely they'll have to cancel the season, but it's good to have hope.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I prefer hope, especially with how rapidly things have changed.
2. Would you be for an MLB season isolated in spring training complexes in Arizona and Florida?
Jeff Welsch: Sure, why not? Wouldn't it be something to see the Cardinals and Cubs meet in a World Series?
Mike Scherting: A) If it were safe; and B) if they were willing to experiment with just about any part of the game. Take a few chances and see if they work.
Victor Flores: Only if/when the U.S. has a quick, comprehensive COVID-19 testing system.
Chase Doak: Hey, at least it would be something new to watch. But only if it's safe for players.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Agree with all of the above. But I also am intrigued to imagine how totally unique this season could be and what we'll think of it decades down the road.
3. If play resumes this year, are seven-inning doubleheaders a good option for MLB?
Jeff Welsch: Seems like overkill. Baseball has had a shortened season and survived. A year without full stats wouldn't be the end of the world.
Mike Scherting: How about just fewer games?
Victor Flores: Any scenario in which MLB games can be safely played this year sounds great to me.
Chase Doak: I don't think it's necessary, honestly. A shorter season would still be appreciated.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Baseball is already a long season. Fewer games during a pandemic won't hurt anyone.
4. What are your thoughts on the pro golf schedule changes (British Open canceled, Masters moved to November, etc.)?
Jeff Welsch: A Masters without azaleas? Imagine having to decide between watching the Masters and an NFL game on Sunday. Weird, but again, why not?
Mike Scherting: I'd be interesting to see what Augusta looks like in November, that's for sure. But I'm starting to think 2020 is a lost cause for everything, sports-wise.
Victor Flores: I don't have much hope for any 2020 sports, but I'm glad there's a glimmer for three of golf's majors.
Chase Doak: I'm not sure how the weather changes in Augusta in the fall, but it could make for an interesting tournament. If only the same could be done for college basketball.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Is it bad to say I never watch golf on TV anyway?
5. In light of "Tiger King" and the highly anticipated Chicago Bulls 30 for 30, what's your favorite documentary?
Jeff Welsch: Ken Burns' "The National Parks: America's Best Idea" always inspires — because the parks, and public lands, are indeed America's greatest gift to its citizens.
Mike Scherting: I'm always drawn to Ken Burns' "The Civil War," simply because of its scope and where I was in my life when I first watched it. I'm also with Victor: "O.J. Made in America" blew me away.
Victor Flores: I've written it before in this space, but "O.J.: Made in America" is one of the best things I've ever watched, period. Honorable mention: "Minding the Gap," "Free Solo" and "Encounters at the End of the World."
Chase Doak: "The King of Kong," about two men — one a math teacher, the other a hot sauce entrepreneur — competing for the world's highest "Donkey Kong" score.
Lindsay Rossmiller: "Free Solo" is probably the most recent one I've watched, but the one I always stop for when I see it on is ESPN's "The 99ers."
