Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Did the Montana High School Association make the right call by extending the spring sports suspension to April 24?

Jeff Welsch: No harm on holding out hope. I suspect all the athletes and coaches realize it's a long shot, and won't be upset if/when the plug is pulled.

Mike Scherting: Might as well hang on until the last second. Prudent thing to do.

Victor Flores: It doesn't hurt to keep kicking the can down the road. The MHSA was also smart to say it will cancel the season if in-class instruction isn't resumed by May 4.

Chase Doak: I'm glad they are making decisions one stretch at a time. I still think it's likely they'll have to cancel the season, but it's good to have hope.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I prefer hope, especially with how rapidly things have changed.

2. Would you be for an MLB season isolated in spring training complexes in Arizona and Florida?

Jeff Welsch: Sure, why not? Wouldn't it be something to see the Cardinals and Cubs meet in a World Series?