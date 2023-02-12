1. So, which team will win the Super Bowl and what will be the final score?

John Letasky: I just can't bring myself to root for the Chiefs, so ... Eagles 27, Chiefs 14.

Jeff Welsch: The NFL has milked the Chiefs as much as it can. Time to spread the wealth back to the East Coast and Philly.

Bill Bighaus: I believe the Chiefs will win: 35-17.

Briar Napier: I have to give credit where credit is due — the Chiefs are special and I have a soft spot for KC as a former Missourian. Fightin' Andy Reids in a 27-23 thriller.

Mike Scherting: No solid X's and O's analysis, just purely from the gut: Eagles 30, Chiefs 27.

2. Who will be the MVP of the Super Bowl?

John Letasky: Jalen Hurts will be hard to stop and lead Philly to the title, so he'll be honored with the award.

Jeff Welsch: The QB of the winning team will win, so in the interest of consistency (see No. 1) — Jalen Hurts.

Bill Bighaus: Look for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to go crazy with close to 400 yards passing and four touchdowns. MVP numbers, for sure.

Briar Napier: Travis Kelce catches two TDs, wins the honor and I promptly see 15,762 TikToks of him with the award clipped from his podcast with brother, (and Eagle) Jason.

Mike Scherting: Two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns from Jalen Hurts nets him the prize. Again, gut instinct.

3. Will LeBron James' NBA scoring record ever be topped?

John Letasky: Kareem's mark was around for nearly 40 years, so, it may be tough but someone will topple it. Probably another Laker (Sigh).

Jeff Welsch: It'd take a 20-year career, and our world is changing so rapidly I have my doubts we'll even have an NBA in two decades, so no.

Bill Bighaus: No. There will never be another Kareem or LeBron playing in the NBA.

Briar Napier: At the soaring rate of scoring in the NBA is currently on? Yes, and maybe even in far fewer games than it took LeBron.

Mike Scherting: You never say never, right? But, man, LeBron has at least two more years to add on, he piled up the points from an early age and stayed relatively healthy.

4. Will Sean Payton be able to right the ship in Denver?

John Letasky: It appears Denver finally made the right hire. Payton sounds like he's going to run a tight ship and hopefully he'll have Denver back in the playoffs next year.

Jeff Welsch: Can he play quarterback?

Bill Bighaus: I think Payton will do a lot of good things in Denver, but I also think that quarterback Russell Wilson is broken beyond repair.

Briar Napier: Gosh, I loved the early-2010s Saints offenses. I see a bounceback year for Russ and an All-Pro-caliber season from Jerry Jeudy in that system.

Mike Scherting: Eventually he will, if he has the patience to stick around. I'm not sure that his system nor his discipline fits what Russell Wilson wants to do.

5. So, what is on your Super Bowl menu?

John Letasky: Not sure at this point, but you can't go wrong with the classic pizza or nachos. If it's nice, grilling a steak or burger is an option.

Jeff Welsch: Pizza ... half cheesesteak and half sliced steak.

Bill Bighaus: Chili dogs, loaded with cheese and onions.

Briar Napier: I'm smoking a Cheez-It/Goldfish mix with BBQ rub on the pellet grill to casually munch on, but my hot honey wings with homemade ranch will be the main course.

Mike Scherting: Brisket sliders (for the Kansas City side) with tomato pie and cheesy fries (for the Philly side). Oh, my gut.