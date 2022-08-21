Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. In which iconic college football stadium would you like to see the Bobcats or Grizzlies play?

Jeff Welsch: Michigan's "Big House", though the block 'M' would give it a distinct home feel for the Cats.

Victor Flores: The biased part of me says Autzen Stadium, but let's be real — the answer is the Rose Bowl.

Bill Bighaus: I would stop and take notice if the Bobcats or Grizzlies played at BYU.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I like seeing them in their home venues now. In those other much larger venues, they and their fans are a much smaller factor.

Mike Scherting: Take the copper and gold of Griz lore down to Texas Memorial Stadium vs. the burnt orange of the Longhorns. Or perhaps the blue and gold of MSU to Notre Dame Stadium.

2. Who’s more worthy of a $50M/year contract: A baseball, football or basketball player?

Jeff Welsch: For some reason, this question made me think of the hand-wringing over teachers getting a tax break for buying pencils out of their own pockets.

Victor Flores: Individual players are vastly more valuable in basketball than the other two, but they're all worthy because TV contracts are enormous and billionaire owners can afford it, among other reasons.

Bill Bighaus: No athlete is worth that kind of money. It irks me when I read somebody is making $40,000 per at-bat in baseball.

Lindsay Rossmiller: It feels weird to say any one human is worth $50M/year compared to everyone else on the planet, but if someone is willing to pay it, good for you I suppose.

Mike Scherting: I just can't imagine one athlete makes that big of a difference to justify $50 mil a year. That said, the money is there.

3. Are you ready for robot umpires in MLB?

Jeff Welsch: Nah. It's hard to picture a manager kicking dirt on a robot's cleats.

Victor Flores: Been ready for years. Let's use the technology that will get calls right instead of being averse to change and making perfect the enemy of good.

Bill Bighaus: No. Robotics will ruin baseball. Much like the defensive shift did before being banned.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I bet they still get booed.

Mike Scherting: Yes. I've been worn down by the consistently poor balls-and-strikes calls I've seen over the past couple of seasons. And it seems to be getting worse.

4. Is there an old-timey sports publication you miss?

Jeff Welsch: Sports Illustrated when it had the best writers producing the best stories. Where have you gone Curry Kirkpatrick?

Victor Flores: I loved flipping through Sports Illustrated as a teenager. Now SI's print product is all but dead, and I can't look at its web stories without assuming they're written by underpaid, under-qualified FanSided writers.

Bill Bighaus: I really liked reading Street & Smith's sports magazines back in the 1960s and 70s. I believe it is still being published.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I can't say that I do.

Mike Scherting: The old Sporting News. Tons of baseball coverage in the days before you had easy access to info on an immediate basis. I couldn't wait for it to be delivered each week.

5. Former Broncos QB Jake Plummer believes mushrooms can save the world. Can they?

Jeff Welsch: I love a good morel as much as anyone, but I'm not sure how helping people live into the "100-teens" saves a world with 8 billion people in it.

Victor Flores: I hope so. I love eating them. My rankings (of mushrooms I've eaten often enough to have an opinion on): 1) shiitake, 2) portobello, 3) cremini, 4) oyster, 5) enoki, 6) white.

Bill Bighaus: Are we talking magic 'shrooms or the ones on steaks and pizzas?

Lindsay Rossmiller: This feels like a set up to a punchline involving Aaron Rodgers.

Mike Scherting: I'm such a mushroom-phobe I used to tell my college buddies we couldn't put them on our late-night pizzas because they'd make my throat swell shut. Wasn't true, but it worked. Sadly, the ruse no longer works on my wife.