Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Some players believe NFL games should be played only on grass fields due to safety reasons. Do you agree?

John Letasky: If I understand right, there are some types of turf fields disliked and others seem to be fine. I'm OK either way, but wonder if grass or turf is preferred on the bitter-cold days.

Jeff Welsch: Yes, and they should do away with modern drainage systems so we can have mud bowls like in the old Black & Blue days of Wrigley Field, Tiger Stadium, Lambeau Field and the Met.

Jake Iverson: Yes, if only to increase grass stains. By the end of the game every player should look like they just ran through a shower of lawn clippings.

Briar Napier: I definitely agree, but "NFL" and "safety" don't really go together in same sentence with a positive tone.

Mike Scherting: It's the players who are putting their bodies on the line. We should listen to them. That said, turf fields look nice on TV all year long!

2. What should the United States' goal be at future World Cups?

John Letasky: To move beyond the second round. At some point the U.S. has to be talking championships.

Jeff Welsch: Get through to the one-and-done round but then bow out so we can watch Spain play Brazil in the final — and, more important, watch Spain and Brazil's zany fans. "Oh-lay, oh-lay-oh-lay!"

Jake Iverson: To get me interested in soccer for one month every four years.

Briar Napier: It starts before the World Cup — are you dominating North America? Knockout rounds are always the standard, but U.S. talent is almost always at least quarterfinal-level good.

Mike Scherting: The USMNT has to get at least to the semifinals in 2026 when Canada, Mexico and the U.S. share hosting duties. I'm not looking beyond '26.

3. Was the one-game suspension for MSU D-coordinator Willie Mack Garza after he was charged with a DUI appropriate?

John Letasky: It seems like this is the standard penalty. There's undoubtedly discussions behind the scenes.

Jeff Welsch: You hate to see a life ruined, but Garza could've ruined more than one life. Any return should be contingent on getting appropriate help. Otherwise, three strikes and yer out.

Jake Iverson: Part of being a college coach is being an example and leader of young minds. Repeatedly drunk driving is about the worst example you can set. He's gotta be done.

Briar Napier: Driving drunk is never excusable. It's especially the case when this is allegedly Garza's third time being caught. I don't think he should return for the remainder of MSU's playoff run, at least.

Mike Scherting: Montana State had to do it. The question is will the suspension hold if the Bobcats continue their postseason run?

4. We've all heard the debate, but in your opinion did the Griz deserve to qualify for the FCS playoffs?

John Letasky: It was questionable but in the end, yes the Griz belonged in the playoffs and they proved that in the first round.

Jeff Welsch: For sure. They lost three games by seven points or fewer to playoff teams. As for hosting, money talks. Remember when the Griz used to bellyache about Boise State getting similar preferential treatment?

Jake Iverson: I didn't think so. But then it resulted in an instant classic, so that shows what I know.

Briar Napier: The SEMO win was very impressive, so I'll give credit, they deserved a spot after I was originally against the thought of it.

Mike Scherting: I was skeptical when they got in, but their first-round win says they did deserve a spot.

5. What's 1 thing you'd recommend Gazette newcomer Briar Napier do in his first winter in Montana (and Briar what is on your winter bucket list)?

John Letasky: Nice, Jeff! Take a walk along a river and enjoy the sights and sounds. A drive to watch wildlife and enjoy the beauty and scenery is also a must.

Jeff Welsch: Ice fishing with Letasky on a minus-20 day at Martinsdale Reservoir followed by a polar plunge in Lake Elmo. You know you want to!

Jake Iverson: Find an icy cold Powder Hound. Enjoy that icy cold Powder Hound. Repeat until the snow thaws.

Briar Napier: I need to ski at least once, plus learn how to shoot a bow for hunting next year. Montanans — reach out at briar.napier@406mtsports.com with cool outdoorsy spots to check out, would love to hear them.

Mike Scherting: Keep in mind that if there's a lengthy stretch of mildness, don't be fooled. Winter here can quickly turn around and bite you in the butt.