1. Tim McCarver's passing makes us wonder, who is your all-time favorite baseball announcer?

John Letasky: McCarver ranked right up there. I also liked Jon Miller and Joe Morgan.

Jeff Welsch: Jack "Go crazy, folks! Go crazy!" Buck of the Cardinals, whose greatest call might be Kirk Gibson's pinch-hit World Series HR off Dennis Eckersley.

Bill Bighaus: I grew up listening to Curt Gowdy and Tony Kubek broadcasting the game of the week on television. They remain my favorites.

Briar Napier: A basic choice, but Joe Buck. His calls of David Ortiz's clutch playoff long bombs are seared into my brain.

Mike Scherting: I never understood all the hate for McCarver. But it has to be Vin Scully. Perfect pace and tone for the game of baseball.

2. What is there to make of the shake up on the Griz football coaching staff?

John Letasky: There's probably a little pressure there to perform better. But, coaching changes are also a normal part of football.

Jeff Welsch: It isn't as if they're shuffling deck chairs on the Titanic. MSU has had its share of changes, too. It's the biz.

Bill Bighaus: With Bobcat football soaring to new heights, and the Grizzlies playing second fiddle, Bobby decided it was time to make some moves and try something new.

Briar Napier: Seems to me that UM is getting antsy that its noisy neighbor is currently playing the best college football in the state.

Mike Scherting: Status quo wasn't cutting it. It was time to find other answers, other voices.

3. Why are there still reports of hazing incidents among high school and college sports teams?

John Letasky: There definitely shouldn't be. This behavior has never been acceptable. There definitely seems to be less of it, but there should be none of it.

Jeff Welsch: Cultural paradigm shifts clearly are hard. "Boys will be boys" should've been kicked to the curb decades ago.

Bill Bighaus: I don't know. It's hard to believe that kind of ugly stuff still happens, and kids usually get away with it. Where are the coaches and parents?

Briar Napier: Program "leaders" with more ego than leadership ability incapable of (or worse, completely unwilling to) cutting off the cancers that make them happen immediately and at the source.

Mike Scherting: That is a great question. Coaches who don't want to know it's going on? Parents not holding their kids accountable? It really is unbelievable.

4. How impressive is the list of this year's Montana AAU Little Sullivan finalists?

John Letasky: Like Bighaus says, you could make a case for every one of the finalists to be the winner. Just a field of some outstanding young student-athletes. Kudos to all.

Jeff Welsch: Always appreciate the diversity.

Bill Bighaus: It seems like every finalist is a bona fide winner.

Briar Napier: Tons of successful names in there. Nice to see Rocky volleyball's one-woman dig machine from the past few years, Ayla Embry, get some kudos.

Mike Scherting: Each year when the list comes out you're reminded of the accomplishments achieved. For such a small state population-wise, we produce our share of quality athletes.

5. So, if you would have had a CB radio back in the day, what would your handle have been?

John Letasky: Maybe Big J, Big Guy, Big John or something like that. The days for a CB radio instead of a cellphone in the car. That might be refreshing. Can I get a radio check on that?

Jeff Welsch: Given my home road now, I fantasize announcing, in my best C.W. McCall twang, "Breaker one-nine — this here's the ruddy duck" amid a convoy in my chartreuse microbus.

Bill Bighaus: I can recall the CB radio days of the 1970s, when truck drivers were cool. Back in those days everybody called me Littlehaus, so I will go with that.

Briar Napier: I forget the origins, but my middle/high school nickname was "Big Cat." Seems like the natural fit here.

Mike Scherting: My friend did have a CB radio back in the day. Fortunately, I can't remember what we used as handles, and if I did, they probably wouldn't be printable. That's a big 10-4 good buddy!