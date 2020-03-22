Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Lindsay Rossmiller: I think we'll see the answer to that now.

Victor Flores: Belichick, although this is like asking if the pasta or the sauce is more responsible for the tastiness of the dish. Both are good without the other, but their full powers can only be unlocked when they're together.

3. Should the Tokyo Summer Olympics be canceled or postponed?

John Letasky: It would be magical to see the Olympics this summer. Officials can probably stall for a little while longer.

Jeff Welsch: I could see Olympics in empty arenas. If any event can thrive without fans, it's the Olympics. Everybody watches on TV.

Mike Scherting: The Olympics were beset by other viruses — graft and corruption, among them — that should have ended the Games long ago. A health scare won't put an end to them.

Lindsay Rossmiller: As good of a game that they're talking about continuing, the skeptic in me thinks this could be one of those exceptions that may result in at least postponing.