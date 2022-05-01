Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. In honor of the Professional Bull Riders stop in Billings, if you had the privilege to name a bucking bull what would the name be?

John Letasky: Metra Magic City in a nod to the long history the PBR has with the Billings tour stop.

Jake Iverson: What the Buck.

Bill Bighaus: Mr. Bill.

Lindsay Rossmiller: This sounds like one of those internet name generator games.

Greg Rachac: Elway's Comeback. You can't conquer him.

2. Miguel Cabrera recently notched his 3,000th career hit. Is the Tigers' slugger who also has 500 career homers the best hitter of this generation?

John Letasky: I'll go with Mr. Triple Crown. Pujols would be a good choice, too, and Mike Trout is someone who is probably in the mix.

Jake Iverson: Pujols was better for longer, but Cabrera has one of the purest swings I've ever seen. He won the triple crown in 2012 but may have been better in 2013, when he hit 44 homers with an insane .348 batting average.

Bill Bighaus: I am leaning more toward Albert Pujols being that guy. He has career totals of 3,308 hits, 681 home runs, all while batting .297.

Lindsay Rossmiller: As with any of these debates, they are until the next one.

Greg Rachac: Right-handed? Yes. More so than Pujols. But overall, the best in my lifetime has been Tony Gwynn. The guy hit .338 and you Could. Not. Strike. Him. Out.

3. There is now a collector's bronze of rodeo great Deb Greenough. What local athlete would you like to see immortalized with a bronze?

John Letasky: PBR funnyman Flint Rasmussen. Imagine the fun the artist could have with that one.

Jake Iverson: We're well overdue for an Elvis Old Bull statue.

Bill Bighaus: It would be neat to see one of Devin Uskoski, who led Rocky Mountain College to the NAIA men's basketball championship in 2009.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Bill, if Uskoski is your vote, do you also want it life size and to replace the bear statue in the middle of campus?

Greg Rachac: There's already a statue of the state's best, Dave McNally. Might Troy Andersen be next?

4. Are Top 10 track meets the highlight of the spring sports regular season?

John Letasky: Top 10 track meets are definitely the main event of the regular season in spring sports. Some sports fans probably even consider them the highlight of the calendar year.

Jake Iverson: They would be if there wasn't softball and baseball being played.

Bill Bighaus: They are a big deal for the boys and girls involved, plus those meets are usually a pretty good show for spectators.

Lindsay Rossmiller: They provide a chance to see the best athletes in a particular region compete regardless of classification. I think that's great.

Greg Rachac: Yes (weather permitting).

5. Are you planning to watch the movie about Helena's "Father Stu?"

John Letasky: For sure. I usually don't get into movies, but this one has caught my attention.

Jake Iverson: I'm allergic to Mel Gibson.

Bill Bighaus: Not at the moment. I prefer mysteries and action movies. I doubt this fits the bill.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm potentially curious due to extended family in Helena, but I haven't made plans.

Greg Rachac: Not a big Wahlberg guy. The Marky Mark years were cringe-worthy. But I've got a feeling this is a pretty good flick.

