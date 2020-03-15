Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Greg Rachac: Show me a sport that's going to be on TV in the next few weeks and I'll watch it.

4. On the whole, did officials make the right call in postponing/canceling athletic events due to coronavirus?

John Letasky: On the whole, yes, but I'm somewhere between Mario and Greg. Bill is right as time will tell. Rescheduling isn't always easy as arenas/venues have other events scheduled.

Jeff Welsch: Better to err on the side of caution, though I'm not sure why some events, such as March Madness, couldn't have been postponed indefinitely with a cutoff date. May Madness would've worked for me.

Mario Small: According to CDC.gov, there are still more people dying of heart disease and alcohol related deaths than the wrath of the Godzilla flu at this point.

Bill Bighaus: I hope so. It really snowballed on Thursday. It seemed like everybody was panicking, but maybe they were just being prudent. Time will tell.

Greg Rachac: According to world health experts, absolutely. It's terrible for the athletes, especially those whose careers ended prematurely. But ultimately it was the correct decision. Let's be safe, not sorry.