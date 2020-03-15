Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. In the sports world, what comes closest in comparison to this past week with all the cancellations/suspensions of events?
John Letasky: I remember the earthquake that postponed the 1989 World Series between Oakland and San Francisco. I also recall when there wasn't a World Series in 1994 due to the players' strike.
Jeff Welsch: The sense of upheaval and uncertainty evokes feelings reminiscent of 9/11. "Normalcy" looked a lot different then and I suspect it'll look even more different now for the forseeable future.
Mario Small: The NBA lockout and Jordan retiring in 1999 left a black-hole-sun shimmer to the game I loved to hate. The compromised season still didn't mean anything without Jordan and the Bulls going down.
Bill Bighaus: Probably 9/11. Games and events were canceled or suspended, but only for a few days.
Greg Rachac: When virtually every league at every level stops all at once, can anything really compare?
2. What will you watch on TV with all of the games canceled or postponed due to coronavirus?
John Letasky: It seems I watch more news and sports-news programs than live sports now, anyways, and maybe a few more reruns will be on.
Jeff Welsch: The TV is rarely on in our house. The concept of fresh air, sunshine and the solitude still so accessible the Last Best Place feels more needed and necessary than ever.
Mario Small: I have been watching the afro savant Bob Ross teach me how to paint happy bushes and frolicking pastures for the last month. Time to take the PBS program into overdrive.
Bill Bighaus: I have already been kind of binge-watching the early seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Greg Rachac: Trying to stay glued to the news for updates on this ongoing mess. Facts and information matter now more than ever.
3. Would you watch a sporting event on TV that is being held with no fans in attendance?
John Letasky: No, probably not. What would be the point? The fans aren't the reason to watch games, but they definitely help make sports the compelling theater they are.
Jeff Welsch: Unless Bill Walton or Dickie V. is doing the color commentary, I typically watch with the sound muted anyway. So yeah.
Mario Small: Sure, I followed the '90s Celtics without batting an eye.
Bill Bighaus: Yes. I would watch the Eastern Washington men's basketball team make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament on TV without fans in attendance.
Greg Rachac: Show me a sport that's going to be on TV in the next few weeks and I'll watch it.
4. On the whole, did officials make the right call in postponing/canceling athletic events due to coronavirus?
John Letasky: On the whole, yes, but I'm somewhere between Mario and Greg. Bill is right as time will tell. Rescheduling isn't always easy as arenas/venues have other events scheduled.
Jeff Welsch: Better to err on the side of caution, though I'm not sure why some events, such as March Madness, couldn't have been postponed indefinitely with a cutoff date. May Madness would've worked for me.
Mario Small: According to CDC.gov, there are still more people dying of heart disease and alcohol related deaths than the wrath of the Godzilla flu at this point.
Bill Bighaus: I hope so. It really snowballed on Thursday. It seemed like everybody was panicking, but maybe they were just being prudent. Time will tell.
Greg Rachac: According to world health experts, absolutely. It's terrible for the athletes, especially those whose careers ended prematurely. But ultimately it was the correct decision. Let's be safe, not sorry.
5. Be honest, do you now have a closet full of toilet paper?
John Letasky: I do think this hoarding is irresponsible. Be prepared, yes, but leave some products on the shelves for others to purchase. Also, just when are you going to use all that toilet paper?
Jeff Welsch: Emergencies like these bring out the best and worst in people. The best: Helping neighbors in need. The worst: Walking out of Costco with a mountain of toilet paper when others need it as well.
Mario Small: No, but the movie Demolition Man comes to mind. What and how were the three sea shells used? Maybe its time someone took the initiative to reinvent something as archaic as bathroom tissue.
Bill Bighaus: No. It may come back to bite me, but I haven't hoarded a thing.
Greg Rachac: Panic buying is one of the worst things you can do at a time like this. Be a good citizen.