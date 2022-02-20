Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. So, what happened to Mikaela Shiffrin at the Winter Olympics?

John Letasky: The Winter Olympics are the biggest stage for those involved. Athletes have had bad NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series, etc. It happens.

Lindsay Rossmiller: A whole lot, but I was impressed over and over by her choice to keep showing up and responding honestly when asked this exact question.

Bill Bighaus: She just had a rough week, which can happen in the crazy, dangerous world of downhill ski racing. She'll bounce back.

Mike Scherting: Human competition happened. Even world-class athletes aren't robots. And I couldn't agree more with Lindsay on how Shiffrin owned up to her performance ... no excuses.

Greg Rachac: She came up short. We all do.

2. Would you like to see the NBA go back to the traditional conference vs. conference all-star game format?

John Letasky: Yes, these games where a captain picks the rosters are hard to follow. Keep it simple, East vs. West.

Lindsay Rossmiller: To be honest, I couldn't tell you the last time I even watched or knew who made the NBA all-star game.

Bill Bighaus: Like Lindsay, with the exception of checking the Portland Trail Blazers' scores occasionally, I haven't been paying much attention to the overall NBA in recent years.

Mike Scherting: Let's just get rid of all-star games everywhere and give all the athletes a three- or four-day break. What a waste of time all that is.

Greg Rachac: The only all-star game worth a darn exists in Major League Baseball. Too bad we might not have one this season.

3. Speaking of the NBA All-Star Game, what is your favorite slam dunk contest memory?

John Letasky: I loved watching Jordan, Wilkins, Webb and Dee Brown all compete. Dee might have been my favorite, just because he was a Celtic.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Can't say I have one.

Bill Bighaus: Once again, I haven't watched very often, but I am aware of Michael Jordan's past exploits and Zach LaVine's surprising domination in recent years.

Mike Scherting: The only slam dunk contests I've seen were on my Nerfoop. And they were spectacular.

Greg Rachac: MJ vs. Dominique in '88. It can't possibly get any better than that.

4. How would you classify the United States' overall performance at the Winter Olympics?

John Letasky: I was a little surprised in a few events and with the medal count, but not really considering how many countries who specialize in winter sports competed.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Like any year, there were some highlights and some disappointments, but to have made it through a full Olympics like none we've seen before, I think that's a success.

Bill Bighaus: One more thing I haven't been watching. We've had our moments, but the medal count indicates it has been a struggle.

Mike Scherting: Watched a little bit of hockey and a little bit of curling. Seems we've done about as expected.

Greg Rachac: Not bad, not great. Would have been nice to see our ladies beat Canada in the gold medal hockey game, but that was a tall order.

5. Are you ready for a return of winter?

John Letasky: It's going to be a COLD one. I was hoping we were past that point. But, it will give me an excuse to watch some TV shows.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Yes! It's only February after all. We'll be glad when we can actually breathe in July.

Bill Bighaus: I do watch the weather! Snow, sub-zero temps, bring it on.

Mike Scherting: Wait ... ? We're having another winter?

Greg Rachac: Still better than the wildfire smoke we'll be choking on this summer.

