Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What are you thoughts on the new football coaching hires at Montana State?
John Letasky: I don't know about the Air Raid ideas, but more transition could lead to a slow start. However, the Cats sure seem resilient and respond to challenges well.
Jeff Welsch: Losing good assistants is the price of success. Historically it's tough to match the caliber of a head coach's original hires, but the appeal of MSU and Bozeman ups the ante.
Victor Flores: I have so many thoughts about a quality control assistant who I'd definitely heard of before Thursday. Unfortunately, there isn't enough space here for those countless, in-depth thoughts.
Mike Scherting: Maybe I'll generate some after they've had a season together under their belts.
Greg Rachac: That's five offensive coordinators in five years at MSU. First objective: Ignite the passing game.
2. Which has the best preseason of the major sports leagues?
John Letasky: I love spring training. There is just something magical about the time of year and it's fun to follow along as the year gets started and there is plenty of hope.
Jeff Welsch: Nothing beats sitting on a grassy berm beyond an outfield fence at spring training in Arizona, eating peanuts and pointing out all the great ex-players wandering around in shorts.
Victor Flores: The NFL only because of "Hard Knocks."
Mike Scherting: Baseball. That's why it's the Hot Stove.
Greg Rachac: Baseball. The anticipation!
3. Do you enjoy regular-season prep basketball games at the Metra, or would you prefer home courts?
John Letasky: Home court games during the regular season seem to be more festive, but for special regular season games I don't mind the Metra at all. Plus, playing at the Metra can be a benefit for players down the road.
Jeff Welsch: Atmosphere is what it's all about, and the days of packed houses at the Metra are long gone so it's home sweet home.
Victor Flores: It's attendance-dependent. If a school has to turn fans away from a game at its home gym (like Billings Central would with Hardin), then the Metra is perfect. Otherwise, it loses its utility.
Mike Scherting: Selfishly, I enjoy the games at Metra. Easy parking. But for atmosphere, home sites are best.
Greg Rachac: Play the regular-season games at the home sites. Leave the Metra for tourney time.
4. Some think the Super Bowl halftime show was over the top. Did you?
John Letasky: Yes, I did. The NFL should tone it down in the future.
Jeff Welsch: Maybe next year they can get the Von Trapp family, the Osmonds or a barbershop quartet to keep the fuddy-duddies happy.
Victor Flores: No, and I wouldn't complain even if it was. Roger Daltrey failing to hit high notes wasn't exactly entertaining.
Mike Scherting: There are so many more important things we should be wringing our hands about, but we're upset by a halftime show? C'mon.
Greg Rachac: Not really. What's more concerning is the double standard.
5. The groundhog did not see his shadow. Do you believe we are in for an early spring?
John Letasky: While I don't always put a lot of stock into this, that was awesome news. I truly do hope we have a nice spring with plenty of fishing opportunities and beautiful mornings.
Jeff Welsch: The groundhog's meteorology is a Chinese hoax.
Victor Flores: Considering we live in Montana and January was surprisingly warm, I'm mentally preparing for snow in July.
Mike Scherting: I don't remember the last spring we had. Seems we jump right from winter to summer anymore.
Greg Rachac: In Montana, I'm not sure what that even means.