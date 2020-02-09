Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What are you thoughts on the new football coaching hires at Montana State?

John Letasky: I don't know about the Air Raid ideas, but more transition could lead to a slow start. However, the Cats sure seem resilient and respond to challenges well.

Jeff Welsch: Losing good assistants is the price of success. Historically it's tough to match the caliber of a head coach's original hires, but the appeal of MSU and Bozeman ups the ante.

Victor Flores: I have so many thoughts about a quality control assistant who I'd definitely heard of before Thursday. Unfortunately, there isn't enough space here for those countless, in-depth thoughts.

Mike Scherting: Maybe I'll generate some after they've had a season together under their belts.

Greg Rachac: That's five offensive coordinators in five years at MSU. First objective: Ignite the passing game.

2. Which has the best preseason of the major sports leagues?

John Letasky: I love spring training. There is just something magical about the time of year and it's fun to follow along as the year gets started and there is plenty of hope.