Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. With the news that a high school shot clock for hoops has been OK'd nationally, will Montana use one?
John Letasky: Perhaps, someday. The cost, manpower, and beliefs on style of basketball will need discussion and answers.
Jeff Welsch: If we could get rid of the peach basket, cages and jump balls after every basket, we can add a shot clock.
Victor Flores: Eventually, but I don't think it will happen until at least 2023-24 because too many people are averse to change and are concerned about expense and logistics.
Mike Scherting: Given the cost in money and people power, I have a hard time seeing the majority of Montana schools voting for it.
Greg Rachac: Slowly but surely, yes. Montana was one of the last states to move girls basketball to the winter, but it happened eventually.
2. What do you make of the Triple Crown horse racing doping scandal?
John Letasky: It's not pretty and is hurting the sport. I hope answers are found sooner than later.
Jeff Welsch: I'm sure Lance Armstrong, Mark McGwire and the Houston Astros approved.
Victor Flores: It's unsurprising. The sport is littered with drugs, and Baffert has been involved in horse doping controversies for years.
Mike Scherting: Bob Baffert just made all his victories suspect, including Crown winners Justify and American Pharoah. Good job, Bob!
Greg Rachac: Ugh. Whoever said "if you're not cheating you're not trying" had just the right amount of cynicism.
3. Which three cowboys should be considered Montana's all-time best bull riders?
John Letasky: Jess Lockwood is No. 1, and Clint Branger is probably No. 2. The Bredings come to mind and past PBR world champ Mike Lee was born in Billings.
Jeff Welsch: Jess Lockwood is an obvious call, but Ronnie Rossen of Broadus was a two-time world champ and Clint Branger was a champion and co-founder of the PBR as well.
Victor Flores: I could do some googling and pretend I know of two top cowboys other than Jess Lockwood, but that feels too disingenuous, so I'll defer to my co-workers.
Mike Scherting: It's going to take me way more than eight seconds to come up with this answer.
Greg Rachac: All were willing to risk life and limb, so they all get a tip of the cap from me.
4. Could you even begin to make a list of five male finalists and five female finalists for the all-time Midland Roundable athlete of the year?
John Letasky: That would be extremely challenging as looking at the list of former winners is so compelling. The 25-year reunion a few years back was super cool.
Jeff Welsch: Making the lists isn't the hard part. It's whittling it down to just five apiece.
Victor Flores: Man, I didn't know this was going to be the difficult list edition of the Five on Five. Can Bighaus sub in for me?
Mike Scherting: Nope, not even gonna try.
Greg Rachac: An interesting thought, but let's not diminish the accomplishments of any of the past winners. They were all deserving.
5. If they could hear, what would you nicely tell all of those pre-recorded telemarketers that call about vehicle warranties, etc.?
John Letasky: Pizza To Go, can you hold?
Jeff Welsch: Whatever they thought I was going to say must've worked, because I've never received one.
Victor Flores: "What happens when someone thinks these calls are legit? Do you take all of their money, or is this a dog-chasing-the-car situation?"
Mike Scherting: I'm fine just hitting the ignore button.
Greg Rachac: I have a very strict screening policy. Ask my friends.