Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Has the situation surrounding Damar Hamlin's heart stopping on the field affected how you view football?

John Letasky: No. Football is a great game with so much to offer. ... It does seem though, that some tackling fundamentals need addressed. There are too many vicious hits.

Jeff Welsch: No. What happened to Hamlin is a fluke with astronomical odds and has happened in other sports. Football's impact on brains and life expectancy are more concerning.

Bill Bighaus: Yes. I didn't realize the amount medical personnel and equipment that was immediately available on the sideline. The NFL, thank goodness, was ready for anything. I am impressed.

Briar Napier: It's a sobering reminder that one of the most electrifying sports in the world can turn tragic instantly. I'll always be a fan, but this event (and others) makes it hard to ever let my child play.

Mike Scherting: As shocking as the incident was — and thankfully he appears on the road to recovery — I think we all know the inherent risks athletes in all sports, but particularly contact sports, take.

2. Will Georgia or TCU win the College Football Playoff championship and why?

John Letasky: I'm going Georgia. TCU is solid; but Georgia isn't Michigan.

Jeff Welsch: The Dawgs and the Frogs ... love the TCU Cinderella story but Georgia won't give away a game the way Michigan did.

Bill Bighaus: I really like the way TCU quarterback Max Duggan plays in the clutch. I will take the Horned Frogs and 14 points.

Briar Napier: Max Duggan is lighting in a bottle, but Stetson Bennett is the savvy veteran gunslinger who already knows how to win this thang. Dawgs by 14.

Mike Scherting: Frogs are my soon-to-be 11-year-old daughter's favorite animal. So TCU is going to be national champ, in a squeaker. Ribbit.

3. Will South Dakota State be able to beat North Dakota State for the Football Championship Subdivision title?

John Letasky: Plenty of Montana wrestlers have competed at North Dakota State, but I hope South Dakota State wins.

Jeff Welsch: It's brutally difficult to beat a great team twice on one season, but the hunch here is the Jackrabbits are destined for this.

Bill Bighaus: No way will the Bison lose two games this season to the Jackrabbits.

Briar Napier: Picking against the Bison in a title game is asking for trouble, but man, is SDSU fun. Jackrabbits hop their way to hardware in a game decided on the final play.

Mike Scherting: This game has me interested, for sure. The Bison haven't looked particularly Bison-like this season, but it's still tough to go against their postseason history.

4. Does it seem an unusual number of MSU Bobcats football players are entering the transfer portal?

John Letasky: I guess every team is going to have turnover these days, but it just seems like MSU has been hit particularly hard since the season ended.

Jeff Welsch: Nah. There's only two of real consequence, Isaiah Ifanse and Blake Glessner, and who can blame them for testing the Power 5 waters? Now, if Touchdown Tommy leaves ...

Bill Bighaus: Yes. Loyalty seems to be a thing of the past. Much like saying excuse me or pardon me.

Briar Napier: Nope. Much of the core is intact so far, which is the key part. Plus, it's a two-way street — MSU can go right into the portal itself for some nice replacements.

Mike Scherting: That's just the way it is these days. Maybe we should make coaches enter their own transfer portal before they can switch jobs.

5. What is your favorite form of art?

John Letasky: I've got to say that I admire great paintings, along with wildlife photography. Sketches and old photos of towns and landmarks also interest me.

Jeff Welsch: I can look at great landscape and portrait photography all day long.

Bill Bighaus: I enjoy collecting/admiring the colorful political posters of the 1960s and 1970s.

Briar Napier: I've always had an appreciation for wood carving and glassmaking, considering the amount of sheer precision it takes.

Mike Scherting: First, whatever my daughter draws/paints/colors/sketches. After that, it's music with photography close behind.