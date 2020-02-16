Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Greg Rachac: Not at all. Football fatigue is a very real phenomenon.

3. Are you OK with MLB's proposed expanded postseason?

Mario Small: I'm not a big MLB fan, therefore I am not sure what the pennant race could use in the sense of a popularity draw. The NBA is looking for midseason solutions. I'm curious if MLB proseason is the right choice.

Victor Flores: It feels like a shakeup for shakeup's sake, not a solution to any problems with the current setup.

Bill Bighaus: Changing the rules might be the only way the Seattle Mariners can qualify.

Mike Scherting: Hey, I'd be OK with 30 teams in the postseason if it would get the Reds qualified.

Greg Rachac: Seems silly and hokey and gimmicky and any other adjective that ends with a Y.

4. Yankees-Dodgers World Series ... can you book it?

Mario Small: Sounds about right. Long season though, a lot can happen.

Victor Flores: They're the favorites, no doubt, but baseball is too random for me to confidently predict a World Series matchup in February.