Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. In honor of state wrestling, who is your favorite pro wrestler?
Mario Small: I grew up in the glorious golden age of WWF. Has to be The Ultimate Warrior (R.I.P.) I could wake to his intro music. Tag Team? Demolition.
Victor Flores: The Rock, mainly because he revived the Fast and Furious franchise.
Bill Bighaus: As a youngster, I spent my Saturday nights watching Portland Wrestling on TV. My favorite was Lonnie "Moondog" Mayne.
Mike Scherting: I can honestly say I haven't watched a minute of pro wrestling. Maybe 30, 45 seconds, but not a minute.
Greg Rachac: People of a certain age (me) will always be partial to the Hulkster.
2. Do you have a favorite XFL team yet?
Mario Small: Logistically, I would have to say I am going for the Seattle Dragons. Don't let me me down.
Victor Flores: Nope. RIP the San Francisco Demons.
Bill Bighaus: At the moment, I am looking forward to baseball and unable to even name an XFL team.
Mike Scherting: Ever since I was a kid, I've been a sucker for uniforms and team nicknames, especially new ones. But no XFL team's grabbed my attention, so I don't have a favorite.
Greg Rachac: Not at all. Football fatigue is a very real phenomenon.
3. Are you OK with MLB's proposed expanded postseason?
Mario Small: I'm not a big MLB fan, therefore I am not sure what the pennant race could use in the sense of a popularity draw. The NBA is looking for midseason solutions. I'm curious if MLB proseason is the right choice.
Victor Flores: It feels like a shakeup for shakeup's sake, not a solution to any problems with the current setup.
Bill Bighaus: Changing the rules might be the only way the Seattle Mariners can qualify.
Mike Scherting: Hey, I'd be OK with 30 teams in the postseason if it would get the Reds qualified.
Greg Rachac: Seems silly and hokey and gimmicky and any other adjective that ends with a Y.
4. Yankees-Dodgers World Series ... can you book it?
Mario Small: Sounds about right. Long season though, a lot can happen.
Victor Flores: They're the favorites, no doubt, but baseball is too random for me to confidently predict a World Series matchup in February.
Bill Bighaus: No. I've got the Yankees going up against the Phillies or reigning champion Nationals.
Mike Scherting: It seems the exception rather than the rule anymore that regular-season champs aren't playoff champs in American sports these days. So I'd take the field.
Greg Rachac: That was the pick last year. Didn't come true. I'll pass on it this time.
5. Which movie wins your personal Oscar?
Mario Small: Out of this year's bids I would have to have gone with Joker. It was one of those movies you couldn't ride the fence with. You either liked it or your spouse was trying to leave early.
Victor Flores: Parasite was honestly my favorite movie of 2019, and I'm still stunned it won Best Picture. The only other years that came close to happening were 2009 (The Hurt Locker) and 2015 (Spotlight).
Bill Bighaus: I am not a big fan of subtitles, so my favorite movie this year was 1917.
Mike Scherting: Being that I have an 8-year-old daughter, my theater-going is limited. I was disappointed by Frozen II, so Pet Story 2 takes the trophy home.
Greg Rachac: The brilliance of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was grossly understated.