Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Which high school basketball team(s) has/have surprised you this season?

John Letasky: How about wrestling teams instead? The West and Huntley Project boys both look to be contenders, and the Senior and Skyview girls have also been impressive. And, you can't forget Flathead.

Jeff Welsch: The high-flying Wolf Point Wolves are waking up the echoes of Willie Weeks and Co., and how about those unbeaten Lustre Christian Middle Of Nowheres in Class C boys?

Bill Bighaus: After about a 20-year absence, it's great to see the Baker girls, sparked by high-scoring freshman Madison O'Connor, back in the spotlight again.

Briar Napier: West Yellowstone boys snapped mighty Manhattan Christian's 64-game conference win streak and now sits No. 2 in Class C. Not bad for the tourism-heavy town next to the national park.

Mike Scherting: After missing last year's Class AA state tournament in basically their backyard (at Metra), the Billings West boys have shown to be a cohesive, entertaining bunch.

2. Rank the four starting quarterbacks in order of how many yards they will throw for in Sunday's NFL conference championship games.

John Letasky: I'm more interested if Peyton and Eli are the commentators for one of the games. ... Sometimes a team has a bunch of passing yards and still loses, so how about Hurts and Burrow each leading their team to wins.

Jeff Welsch: I'm going with — (*checks rosters) — Burrow, Mahomes, Hurts and Purdy.

Bill Bighaus: Mahomes, Hurts, Burrow and Purdy. It's a Kansas City-Philadelphia Super Bowl, folks.

Briar Napier: No bias here as a Bengals fan, I promise ... Burrow, Mahomes, Purdy (hot take!) and Hurts.

Mike Scherting: Mahomes, Burrow, Purdy and Hurts. I think Mahomes and Purdy will be playing from behind, thus throwing more, though Purdy will complete fewer passes than Burrow.

3. Have your feelings or thoughts about the National Baseball Hall of Fame changed over the years?

John Letasky: If Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff and Harold Baines are in the hall, so should be Don Mattingly, Roger Maris and probably Dale Murphy.

Jeff Welsch: My Uncle Tom was once curator there, so Cooperstown can never lose its aura for me. I mean, who could ever forget meeting Cool Papa Bell?

Bill Bighaus: Not really. I still believe that pitcher Dave McNally of Billings deserves to be in there.

Briar Napier: I'll say one thing that's stayed the same, especially now in the age of billionaire sports gambling companies: Pete Rose needs to get in.

Mike Scherting: I'm growing weary of the constant player comparisons. Eras are different, and how players are evaluated is different. I'm generally happy for those who get voted in.

4. Did the sudden surge in American men's tennis success spark more interest for you in the Australian Open?

John Letasky: Not really because I always try and keep up with the majors, but it undoubtedly is good for the game in the United States.

Jeff Welsch: Nah. What little time I watch the Australian Open is for the vicarious moments under a warm, eucalyptus-shaded sun.

Bill Bighaus: No. Tennis is one sport that just doesn't interest me.

Briar Napier: Not really, but American tennis could use a generational star to look up to in bolstering the game's profile here.

Mike Scherting: The good thing about overseas Grand Slams is there is usually still live tennis shown by the time I get home from work. And, yes, I've watched more than usual this Aussie Open.

5. Any thoughts on the Oscar nominations? Snubs? Surprises?

John Letasky: No. I've never watched the Oscars and generally don't watch awards shows.

Jeff Welsch: Other than reruns of "Shane," "High Noon" and "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner," I'm wholly disinterested in the movie scene these days.

Bill Bighaus: I didn't think I needed to know anymore about Elvis, but that film deserves an Oscar.

Briar Napier: I watch so few movies that I genuinely don't even know where to begin with this question. But if there's one you think I need to watch, email me at briar.napier@406mtsports.com.

Mike Scherting: I don't have much time for movies. Our family has binged on 10-minute "Bluey" episodes, however. Chili and Bandit make parenting look so easy.