Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Was the Will Smith slapping Chris Rock moment at the Oscars a staged incident in the manner of pro wrestling?

John Letasky: It's hard to believe it wasn't. Look at the attention this has brought to the Oscars, Smith and Rock. Straight out of pro wrestling.

Jeff Welsch: The conspiracy theorist in me wonders what isn't staged these days. I mean, Duke and UNC in Coach K's final Final Four go-round? Hmmm.

Bill Bighaus: No. It was just an unfortunate example of how mean, rude and violent our society has become in the last five years.

Mike Scherting: Honestly, I don't know what that was.

Greg Rachac: I sure hope it was staged. Otherwise it was a pretty shameful (and sadly not unsurprising) display.

2. How will Bruce Arians retiring as Bucs' coach affect Tom Brady's plans for this coming season?

John Letasky: I don't know if I buy that, Greg. The duo worked pretty good together the past couple of years. But, I still see the Bucs winning with Brady at QB.

Jeff Welsch: It won't, unless Arians is planning to move to wide receiver or left tackle.

Bill Bighaus: I will answer this question in 40 days when I become totally convinced that Arians will not be unretiring.

Mike Scherting: I'm not sure it matters to Brady who the coach is. Brady is player/coach in many ways.

Greg Rachac: I get the sense coach's departure wasn't actually a "retirement." Tom gets what Tom wants.

3. Will former Billings Mustang Hunter Greene be an impact player at the MLB level?

John Letasky: Greene definitely has the potential and will have the whole Magic City baseball community rooting for him.

Jeff Welsch: I'd argue that anyone who cracks a starting pitching rotation — even the Reds' — is by definition an impact player.

Bill Bighaus: Yes. I hope Greene and Nick Lodolo, who also pitched for the Mustangs, anchor the Reds' starting rotation for many years to come. They are exciting prospects.

Mike Scherting: I hope so, for my Reds' sake and for his sake. He seemed to be a grounded young man when he was here, so you hope for success for players like that.

Greg Rachac: If he can harness that 102 mph fastball, absolutely.

4. Should F1 continue racing in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar?

John Letasky: Money seems to always talk, so it's hard to see F1 changing course now.

Jeff Welsch: If committing atrocities was a disqualifying factor, the list of nations eligible to host events would be dreadfully sparse.

Bill Bighaus: Probably not a good idea.

Mike Scherting: Those countries shouldn't be hosting any world-wide sporting events.

Greg Rachac: Should the Olympics have been held in Russia and China in the not-too-distant past? Answer: No.

5. In light of the Smith/Rock feud, what two celebrities would you like to see in a pro wrestling style "cage match?"

John Letasky: C'mon guys, you all know you want to see a celebrity cage match. ... How about Hulk Hogan body slamming a certain, unnamed non-celeb Russian politician with Real American blaring in the background.

Jeff Welsch: Meh, I see enough blood and guts on my TV every night as it is.

Bill Bighaus: I'll pass.

Mike Scherting: Gotta be honest ... I don't think I want to see that at all, no matter who the celebrities are.

Greg Rachac: The only kind of feud I like is Family Feud. Steve Harvey always brings the funny.

