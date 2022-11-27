Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Do you think there will be another push to add high school baseball in Billings?

John Letasky: Undoubtedly and while baseball would be a great addition, financing the sport needs to be worked out.

Jeff Welsch: Absolutely. The fuddy-duddies who are opposed are making the same weak arguments an earlier generation made against girls basketball in the 1970s.

Bill Bighaus: It's too bad that another push is even necessary. High school baseball makes a lot of sense for Billings.

Victor Flores: Yep, and there should be. Billings is full of good baseball players and has the best baseball weather you can find in Montana.

Briar Napier: I hope so. High-elevation baseball is fun, but more importantly so is the ability for youth to play it at all.

2. What did you think of the "College GameDay" broadcast from Bozeman?

John Letasky: Pretty impressive and a captivating viewing experience. I've got no complaints and enjoyed the broadcast and buildup.

Jeff Welsch: Overall, fantastic optics for Montana despite some of the (rolls eyes) cliche narratives. Only wish it had been 20 degrees colder to scare off the John Dutton wannabes.

Bill Bighaus: I didn't watch it, but enjoyed the newspaper accounts and TV highlights. I wasn't aware that Nick Faldo is a full-time Bozeman resident and a big Bobcat fan.

Victor Flores: Bozeman looked beautiful (and face-burningly cold), the rivalry received a sufficient spotlight and the show didn't go full "Yellowstone" in its depiction of Montana. Covering it was one of my career highlights.

Briar Napier: Awesome all around. The clip of Pat McAfee wrestling a steer with the Montana State rodeo team made me howl, and Kirk Herbstreit having his own foot warmer on set made me cringe.

3. Now that "GameDay" was in Bozeman, do you think the show will ever stop in Missoula?

John Letasky: From what I read it sounded like the ESPN crew enjoyed the experience, so at some point I can see "GameDay" from a Missoula setting.

Jeff Welsch: My gut tells me Saturday was a one-off novelty for Montana, though 2.9 million viewers is one persuasive novelty. Next year would be the year, assuming both teams are riding high.

Bill Bighaus: Probably not for a few years. The novelty is gone for now. Been there, done that.

Victor Flores: ESPN wanted to go to a Brawl of the Wild for years and, by all accounts, loved its experience in Bozeman, so I would bet GameDay comes to Missoula within the next decade.

Briar Napier: I think it might be a couple-year wait or so, but I can see it, especially if both the Cats and Griz stay among the FCS elite. "GameDay" has gone to both North Dakota State and James Madison twice, after all.

4. What was the top story from the fall high school sports season?

John Letasky: Gotta go with the state volleyball tournament and the showing there by the Yellowstone County teams.

Jeff Welsch: Toss up between Belt and Big Sandy, two small towns that had waited forever to celebrate state football titles.

Bill Bighaus: I am going with Lewistown football. The Golden Eagles defeated Billings Central twice on their way to a Class A championship. That's no easy task.

Victor Flores: It's hard to top Belt, Big Sandy and Lewistown breaking long football championship droughts. It was also really cool to see Courtney Bad Bear lead Billings Senior to a state volleyball title in her first year as coach.

Briar Napier: Seeing 6-Man football come down to Broadview-Lavina and Big Sandy, both of which were worthy finalists despite no prior titles. Big Sandy won it, but shout out to the Pirates — and keep an eye on what should be a very good boys hoops team from them, too.

5. The Gazette has a feature where the paper runs daily celebrity birthdays. Have you been surprised at the age of any of the celebs?

John Letasky: I read in the same feature that Christina Applegate, Kelly Bundy from "Married... with Children" was 51, and John Larroquette, Dan from "Night Court," was 75. Time flies.

Jeff Welsch: I still haven't reconciled the passing of Olivia Newton-John, and that she was a month shy of her 75th birthday when she died. She was 26 when she became my first singer crush.

Bill Bighaus: Yes. Comedian Rich Little turned 83 on Saturday and singer Tina Turner is now 82. They were young guns when I was growing up.

Victor Flores: Tom Cruise is allegedly 60. I refuse to believe that.

Briar Napier: Troy Aikman said that he was 65 on "Monday Night Football" this past week, only to later clarify that he was joking. I got concerned time was slipping away from me with that.