Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Is former Colorado Avalanche star and current GM Joe Sakic the most important person in franchise history?

John Letasky: As the Associated Press article in The Gazette a few days ago stated, Sakic is to the Avs what John Elway was to the Broncos.

Victor Flores: I'll defer to Greg on this one, but it's hard to imagine someone who's had a bigger impact on the Avs' success than Sakic.

Bill Bighaus: I was going to present a strong case for Peter Forsberg or Patrick Roy, but Sakic is simply the best.

Jake Iverson: Yes. Can't even think of another sports comparison for him. He's one of a kind.

Greg Rachac: Easiest answer to date: Yes.

2. Who is one person you can think of that you believe should one day be in the Montana Football Hall of Fame?

John Letasky: I'm with Bighaus. Plenty of Montanans will be cheering for former Rocky football coach Bart Andrus and the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL title game today.

Victor Flores: Gonna go out on a limb and say Troy Andersen should and will be inducted.

Bill Bighaus: I will go with Bart Andrus. World Bowl winner with Amsterdam, Super Bowl appearance with the Tennessee Titans, USFL title game with the Philadelphia Stars and CFL head coach with the Toronto Argonauts.

Jake Iverson: I'm going with a long shot and nominating Senior High's all-time leading rusher Chad Newell. He grew up down the street from me, and the kid was impossible to take down in backyard football.

Greg Rachac: Glendive's own Mike Person. I suspect it won't take long.

3. When you think of Montana rodeo cowboys and cowgirls, which three come to mind first?

John Letasky: I'll go with current rodeo cowboys and cowgirls and say Sage Newman, Clay Tryan and Lisa Lockhart.

Victor Flores: Jessy Davis, Jess Lockwood and Paige Rasmussen.

Bill Bighaus: Montie Montana, Deb Greenough and Lisa Lockhart.

Jake Iverson: Dan Mortensen, Bill Linderman and Flint Rasmussen.

Greg Rachac: I'm no expert, so I'm loath to provide a list. I just know they're all tougher than me.

4. While not a traditional sport, can you fathom trying to eat as many hot dogs as you can in 10 minutes in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

John Letasky: Not a chance, although as I type this I kind of wish the Mustangs were in town on the 4th so I could have a Dehler Dog.

Victor Flores: I can't guarantee that I've eaten more hot dogs in my life than Joey Chestnut does every 4th of July. So no, I can't.

Bill Bighaus: I can't even imagine eating more than two hot dogs at one sitting. I couldn't eat a third one, even if I dipped it in water like the pros do.

Jake Iverson: My big problem is they go too fast. Sit down, kick your feet up, enjoy those 60 hot dogs. You've earned it. Perfection shouldn't be rushed.

Greg Rachac: Makes me gag just thinking about it.

5. What were your favorite fireworks as a youngster?

John Letasky: Parachutes were always fun to watch as a youth, and like many teens I liked firecrackers. Now, I still enjoy watching them but leave the lighting of fireworks to the pros.

Victor Flores: I don't really have one. Fireworks are overrated, in my opinion. I'd rather spend the 4th doing things that don't make pets miserable.

Bill Bighaus: I never really advanced past sparklers and smoke bombs.

Jake Iverson: I like those ones that plume and then turn to sparkles on the way down. And I like to watch exactly two of them before I get bored and want to do something else.

Greg Rachac: At the park with great family friends. But now I find them loud and annoying. Oh well.

