Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Has this group of Billings Outlaws surprised, considering they will be playing for first place this late in the season on Monday at Metra?

John Letasky: Not really because all along this has been the team's goal, and the coaching staff has been saying how good of a team it had assembled.

Jake Iverson: I'm a bit surprised to learn that the season is still going.

Bill Bighaus: This league seems a bit disorganized to the point I am a little surprised it even has standings.

Mike Scherting: I literally had no expectations when the season began.

Greg Rachac: Looks like they're set up for success in this particular league. Let's see how long it can be sustained.

2. It is the 15th season of baseball at Dehler Park. What are your fondest Dehler memories?

John Letasky: A couple years ago when a successful State AA Legion tourney was held at Dehler following a summer of baseball played successfully during the pandemic.

Jake Iverson: The stadium's first game in July 2008. Rain showers abated just long enough for a 39th-round pick named Mike Konstanty to seal it with a grand slam. That's the stuff minor league dreams are made of.

Bill Bighaus: Watching Hunter Greene pitch three innings in a game for Billings in 2017. He is now in the Reds' starting rotation and doing well.

Mike Scherting: Hard to top Jake's pick. Generally, though, I just like watching the sky turn from blue to orange to pink to black as the game plays out.

Greg Rachac: Was always great seeing high draft picks and future big league stars come through. Kind of sad those days are gone.

3. Speaking of Dehler, what do you expect of this year's Mustangs?

John Letasky: It seems like Billings always makes a charge, which makes for a compelling playoff race. I expect that to continue.

Jake Iverson: I personally expect to spend a lot of money on corn dogs. I don't know any of the players well enough yet to state anything for sure, but having Riggleman in the dugout is very exciting.

Bill Bighaus: Somebody will emerge as a legitimate star, much like Pioneer League rookie of the year Jalen Garcia did in 2021. Garcia, a Billings product, is also back for another summer.

Mike Scherting: I'll expect the unexpected. What that is, I have no idea.

Greg Rachac: One thing we know: Fans will come out in droves no matter the level of baseball. Expect local kid Jalen Garcia to shine again, too.

4. In honor of the Pioneer League season beginning, who is your favorite all-time Mustang?

John Letasky: He wasn't a player in Billings, but Russ Nixon is my favorite all-time Mustang. He was a fun guy to chat with when he managed the Ponies and always had a good joke and a smile.

Jake Iverson: Jay Bruce was very kind to me as an awe-struck young fan, but nobody will ever be bigger — literally and figuratively — than the great Bobby Mosby.

Bill Bighaus: My favorite is pitcher Jason Kummerfeldt, who is from Billings and went 8-0 for the Mustangs during the 1992 championship season.

Mike Scherting: The 2009 team finished with one of the worst records in Mustangs history. While other guys quickly cleared the clubhouse, Frank Pfister was always at his locker waiting to be a spokesperson if needed.

Greg Rachac: So many to pick, but probably Billy Hamilton. Perhaps the fastest player I've seen and a fun guy to to talk to.

5. Any Memorial Day plans?

John Letasky: Thank you to the armed forces men and women who have served and RIP to those who paid the ultimate price. ... As for my holiday-type plans, hopefully a little barbecue on Sunday — weather permitting.

Jake Iverson: Mustangs home opener on Saturday night, and then day games Sunday and Monday. I'm rooting for the beer batter.

Bill Bighaus: I am on the work schedule at two places. I guess I plan on working.

Mike Scherting: Driving home from a long weekend of state softball, thinking of another prep season of memories.

Greg Rachac: Decompressing after another long but fun sports year. Summer never felt so good.

