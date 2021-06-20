Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Thoughts on the Athlon Sports preseason football rankings?
Jeff Welsch: They always look the same at the beginning of the year as the did at the end of the previous year.
Mike Scherting: The what now?
Mario Small: To me preseason is a lot of hype. Preseason is just reminder of who's who, who's where, and who's got next.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I rarely put much stock in preseason rankings, especially after a year off.
Greg Rachac: Not seeing North Dakota State ranked No. 1 in any preseason poll is enough to draw some attention.
2. What should be the first priority for new MSUB athletic director Michael Bazemore?
Jeff Welsch: 1. Schmooze the community. 2. Schmooze the community. 3. Bring back football.
Mike Scherting: Figuring out where MSUB fits best in the athletic landscape. Somehow, the Yellowjackets need to find, or build, some rivalries for fans to sink their teeth into.
Mario Small: Immerse himself into the historic and relevant Montana athletic landscape.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I agree with Mike. Rivalries help provide fans context that get them involved and interested.
Greg Rachac: Fundraise, fundraise, fundraise. There are facilities projects that need to get off the ground.
3. Is the current major golf calendar format, with the third major almost over, ideal?
Jeff Welsch: As long as they're not playing in snowstorms, it works for me. Even the Masters without thousands of blooming azaleas was fine.
Mike Scherting: I'm not sure what would be ideal, but isn't this how they've always kind of lined up, pre-COVID?
Mario Small: The changing of the format just doesn't appeal to me as a traditionalist. It doesn't make the game play more or less interesting. I don't see a little seasonal change affecting spectator draw.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I'd be curious to see other proposals before weighing in. Isn't this kind of the prime season for golf with the weather anyway?
Greg Rachac: Either way. As long as the golf is compelling — and it almost always is — it shouldn't really matter.
4. What are all the Tony LaRussa naysayers thinking now?
Jeff Welsch: Only 11 more years to catch Connie Mack. My question: When will he start wearing a three-piece suit in the dugout a la Mack?
Mike Scherting: I still say nay. I'm guessing the fired Rick Renteria would have had just as much success with this talented bunch of White Sox.
Mario Small: Haters will be haters. I am sure the dash-cam review has also been brought up. I want to see what he has to offer before I make any judgement calls.
Lindsay Rossmiller: He's had highs and lows to make it a bumpy road this season, but I wasn't expecting any different.
Greg Rachac: That his 1990 A's team had no business losing the World Series to the Reds. But they did. And it was great.
5. Can you actually dive off a swimming pool board, or are you more of a pencil dive or cannonball person?
Jeff Welsch: I've seen too many videos of dudes cracking their heads on diving boards to even approach one.
Mike Scherting: I'm a wader, not a diver.
Mario Small: In my youth, my diving was a cross between a confused mallard and lofty grizzly. This diver could land the epic lifeguard splash, but was never known for grace.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Dive, but not off the high dive.
Greg Rachac: None of the above. That unintentional belly flop at 10 years old still resonates.