Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Greg Rachac: Fundraise, fundraise, fundraise. There are facilities projects that need to get off the ground.

3. Is the current major golf calendar format, with the third major almost over, ideal?

Jeff Welsch: As long as they're not playing in snowstorms, it works for me. Even the Masters without thousands of blooming azaleas was fine.

Mike Scherting: I'm not sure what would be ideal, but isn't this how they've always kind of lined up, pre-COVID?

Mario Small: The changing of the format just doesn't appeal to me as a traditionalist. It doesn't make the game play more or less interesting. I don't see a little seasonal change affecting spectator draw.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I'd be curious to see other proposals before weighing in. Isn't this kind of the prime season for golf with the weather anyway?

Greg Rachac: Either way. As long as the golf is compelling — and it almost always is — it shouldn't really matter.

4. What are all the Tony LaRussa naysayers thinking now?