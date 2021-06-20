 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five
alert

Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Thoughts on the Athlon Sports preseason football rankings?

Jeff Welsch: They always look the same at the beginning of the year as the did at the end of the previous year. 

Mike Scherting: The what now?

Mario Small: To me preseason is a lot of hype. Preseason is just reminder of who's who, who's where, and who's got next. 

Lindsay Rossmiller: I rarely put much stock in preseason rankings, especially after a year off.

Greg Rachac: Not seeing North Dakota State ranked No. 1 in any preseason poll is enough to draw some attention.

2. What should be the first priority for new MSUB athletic director Michael Bazemore? 

Jeff Welsch: 1. Schmooze the community. 2. Schmooze the community. 3. Bring back football.

Mike Scherting: Figuring out where MSUB fits best in the athletic landscape. Somehow, the Yellowjackets need to find, or build, some rivalries for fans to sink their teeth into.

Mario Small: Immerse himself into the historic and relevant Montana athletic landscape.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I agree with Mike. Rivalries help provide fans context that get them involved and interested.

Greg Rachac: Fundraise, fundraise, fundraise. There are facilities projects that need to get off the ground.

3. Is the current major golf calendar format, with the third major almost over, ideal?

Jeff Welsch: As long as they're not playing in snowstorms, it works for me. Even the Masters without thousands of blooming azaleas was fine.

Mike Scherting: I'm not sure what would be ideal, but isn't this how they've always kind of lined up, pre-COVID?

Mario Small: The changing of the format just doesn't appeal to me as a traditionalist. It doesn't make the game play more or less interesting. I don't see a little seasonal change affecting spectator draw.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I'd be curious to see other proposals before weighing in. Isn't this kind of the prime season for golf with the weather anyway?

Greg Rachac: Either way. As long as the golf is compelling — and it almost always is — it shouldn't really matter.

4. What are all the Tony LaRussa naysayers thinking now? 

Jeff Welsch: Only 11 more years to catch Connie Mack. My question: When will he start wearing a three-piece suit in the dugout a la Mack?

Mike Scherting: I still say nay. I'm guessing the fired Rick Renteria would have had just as much success with this talented bunch of White Sox.

Mario Small: Haters will be haters. I am sure the dash-cam review has also been brought up. I want to see what he has to offer before I make any judgement calls.

Lindsay Rossmiller: He's had highs and lows to make it a bumpy road this season, but I wasn't expecting any different.

Greg Rachac: That his 1990 A's team had no business losing the World Series to the Reds. But they did. And it was great.

5. Can you actually dive off a swimming pool board, or are you more of a pencil dive or cannonball person? 

Jeff Welsch: I've seen too many videos of dudes cracking their heads on diving boards to even approach one.

Mike Scherting: I'm a wader, not a diver.

Mario Small: In my youth, my diving was a cross between a confused mallard and lofty grizzly. This diver could land the epic lifeguard splash, but was never known for grace.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Dive, but not off the high dive. 

Greg Rachac: None of the above. That unintentional belly flop at 10 years old still resonates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News