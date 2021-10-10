Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Which would be better, an eight- or 12-team College Football Playoff?

John Letasky: It seems the "more the merrier" as Greg says, so I'll go with 12. Forty eight teams would be too many, Jeff.

Jeff Welsch: Twelve rewards the top four, though they'd each be playing a team with a win under its belt in round two. See NCAA hoops, circa 48 teams.

Bill Bighaus: The bigger the better.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I don't have a strong preference either way other than it should be larger than four.

Greg Rachac: The more the merrier. The FCS does it right.

2. Are you a fan of the one-and-done wild-card game in the MLB playoffs?

John Letasky: Not really, but due to time constraints if this round is to exist that's probably how it has to be.

Jeff Welsch: Not after Wednesday night (sheds another Redbird tear).

Bill Bighaus: Yes. The pressure and suspense certainly adds a little something to the game, and keeps me watching.

Lindsay Rossmiller: It certainly adds to the drama.