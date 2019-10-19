LARAMIE, Wyo. — This year's Admiral Land Award has been given to student-athlete John Murdock. Students Dana Jorgensen and Keaton Yeend have been selected for the Admiral Land Trophy.
The Admiral Land Award has been awarded during the University of Wyoming's homecoming since 1953. It exemplifies the student athlete(s) that have completed their Wyoming competition during the preceding academic year and have demonstrated outstanding achievement in intercollegiate competition, as well as having outstanding personal conduct during competition, and have maintained satisfactory academic standing towards a degree. The Admiral Land Trophy is is awarded to the student (non-collegiate athlete) who has done the most to promote intercollegiate athletics at the UW.
Murdock is from Laramie, Wyoming. As a golfer at Wyoming, Murdock won two individual tournament titles and had 13 top 25 finishes. He also earned the Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar honors both his junior and senior years. He earned his degree in management and is now serving as the golf graduate assistant at UW.
Jorgenson, a native of Castle Rock, Colorado, has been a student intern for the Cowboy Joe Club since her freshman year. Yeend, a Laramie High School grad, has been a Wyoming Athletics intern for three years.