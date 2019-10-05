{{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Alexis Porter, a university national champion and a four-time Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association All-American at McKendree University, will join the Wyoming Wrestling Regional Training Center, it was announced this week.

Porter, who also was a Junior Pan Am champion and finished fifth at the 2016 Olympic Team Trials, will be the first female resident in the 11-year history of the WWRTC.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

“This is such an exciting opportunity for the WWRTC. Women’s wrestling is an emerging sport across the nation, and we are fortunate to be able to get a young, energetic contender here in Laramie,” WWRTC director and Wyoming head coach Mark Branch said in a release. “I am looking forward to seeing what this partnership means for wrestling in general, but more specifically, the WWRTC.”

Never miss a score

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0