LARAMIE, Wyo. — Alexis Porter, a university national champion and a four-time Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association All-American at McKendree University, will join the Wyoming Wrestling Regional Training Center, it was announced this week.
Porter, who also was a Junior Pan Am champion and finished fifth at the 2016 Olympic Team Trials, will be the first female resident in the 11-year history of the WWRTC.
“This is such an exciting opportunity for the WWRTC. Women’s wrestling is an emerging sport across the nation, and we are fortunate to be able to get a young, energetic contender here in Laramie,” WWRTC director and Wyoming head coach Mark Branch said in a release. “I am looking forward to seeing what this partnership means for wrestling in general, but more specifically, the WWRTC.”