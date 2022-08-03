Billings team victorious in Little League state championship, heads to CA to represent MT

When 12-year-old boys think of summer, many dream of sleeping in, family trips and care-free days away of school. A Billings Little League team sacrificed their days off to dream of victory at the upcoming state tournament — and now that dream is a reality.

Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings, baseball fans and even a woman cheering on her physical therapist's son gathered in a 250-strong crowd last weekend to watch Billings boys win the Little League state championship.

“That was the best moment of my life,” said player Jackson “Chicken Bender” Bender.

The Billings boys played under the name Boulder Arrowhead, or “B! A!” as they shouted in their hype-up chant, against Missoula-based Mt. Jumbo Westside. The two-day state championship spanned Friday and Saturday with victory going to the winner of two games out of three.

It’s a spot they’d been fighting for since April. BA played against teams across Eastern Montana to represent District 1. This year, they weren’t as strongly favored, BA manager Jeff Martin said, which meant they were scheduled for tougher games and opponents than in previous years.

The lineup brought an early discouraging loss against robust challenger Big Sky. After BA defeated Big Sky in their pool play rematch, many players were sure that they’d make it out on top.

But no matter how certain the boys felt, tensions were high Friday. At the age of 12, some players were due to age out of Little League. A few players chewed their nails and passed the ball as training anthems “Lose Yourself” and “What’s Up, Danger?” blared over the speakers. Others puffed out their chests, setting their hands firmly on their hips and spitting on the ground.

“Yes, we’ve had a good season, but it takes all 13 of us to show up,” player Carter Buchanan said at their last practice before the tournament.

On Friday, the game started with a piercing crack of the bat, rocketing the ball into BA pitcher Braden “Juice” Guisti’s shin. Most of the parental spectators cringed in unison, guardians sucking air between their teeth as Guisti shook off the bruise.

One of the closest plays happened in the first inning when BA was on offense. The MJWS catcher rushed to gather a dropped ball as Guisti flew from third base to the home plate. Guisti slid in a flurry of dust as the catcher dove to tag him. It was so fast that most of the parents couldn’t guess who had gotten home faster, but the umpire called Guisti safe, launching the crowd into cheers as BA secured its third run.

After some stolen bases and an hour-long break due to nearby lightning, the game ended at 14-6 in favor of BA.

The second game started slower, but quickly picked up speed when BA batter Tyce Parker launched a ball deep into the center outfield. MJWS player Colton “Iceman” Reilly lunged fast and far to catch the ball midair, sealing the third out.

“That kid doesn’t say a word,” an enthusiastic MJWS parent laughed, remembering the origins of Reilly’s nickname. “He just gets on the mound and is as ‘cool as ice, man.’ ”

When Reilly returned to the dugout to grab his bat, he was cheerfully congratulated by his peers. Reilly merely nodded and gave a simple, “Thanks.”

“See?” the parent said. “Cool as ice, man.”

Earlier innings were filled with with close slides and steals. BA Grady Martin’s hit nearly smacked the MJWS pitcher in the chest before Martin took off to first and stole second. He snuck his way home on a later pitch for the second BA run.

The biggest thrills came half-way through the game. BA’s Brendan Warn smacked the ball high and far across the field, landing beyond the fence. Warn pumped his arms in the air as he ran the diamond, jumping onto home plate where his teammates were waiting for him, all giving hearty whoops. BA didn’t have long to celebrate, because nearly immediately after, MJWS’s Carter Henry returned the favor with a homerun of his own.

BA won Saturday 10-2, ending the tournament as state champions. The boys swarmed onto the field, throwing their gloves and screaming, grabbing each other by the shoulders and jumping up and down. They bit down on their gold medals and posed in front of their grand prize: a large black flag with white lettering that said, “MONTANA TIL I DIE.”

“Dude, this is sick!” one of the players shouted.

“Yes! Yes! Let’s go!” hooted another.

“It all started in Little League, and they’ve been cheering each other on the whole time,” one of the player’s parents, Jeannine Nielson, said. “It’s been so cool to see their hard work pay off.”

Officially, they represent Montana on a national level, and they’re slated to play against Nevada in the Mountain regionals in San Bernardino at 11 a.m. on Aug. 7. The game will be televised on ESPN+, and it’s the next step in a fight for the Little League World Series.

To prepare, they’ll keep practicing and fundraising for travel expenses. But until then, the kids are happy to enjoy victory.

“To be going to San Bernardino is a gift,” Buchanan said. “It felt like a dream.”