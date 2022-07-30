Billings Cardinals to meet Butte Miners for State A Legion baseball title

BELGRADE — The Billings Cardinals will meet the Butte Miners once again at the Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball Class A tournament on Sunday.

This time the two programs will be playing for the state championship.

Butte, undefeated in the tourney with a 4-0 record, and the Cardinals will play at 11 a.m. in the championship game.

Billings would need to beat Butte twice to win the state title. The if-necessary game would be 45 minutes after the first game concludes on Sunday.

Butte defeated the Cardinals 7-3 in a second-round winner's bracket game on Thursday.

"We are looking pretty positive going into tomorrow," Cardinals coach Sam Paterson told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com over the phone. "We, out of the tournament, have played them (Butte) the closest. Butte has 10-runned every team they've played but us. We have some pitchers low on pitch counts and we actually have them back. As far as pitching goes, we are in a good spot for having some arms for tomorrow."

The Cardinals (40-19-1) are a feeder team for the Class AA Billings Scarlets. The Cardinals, who placed second at the Eastern A District tourney, have never won a state championship.

Billings advanced to the championship tilt with a 13-11 loser-out victory over the Belgrade Bandits Saturday. Butte downed the Havre Northstars 15-5 in a semifinal/loser-out contest.

Paterson said his squad has come together to make the state tourney run possible. The Cardinals are 3-1 in Belgrade, having downed the Bitterroot Red Sox 8-6, the Lewistown Redbirds 19-4 in five innings, and the Bandits.

"It is pretty remarkable. We have a bunch of guys who bought in early in the year and we are seeing the fruition of making it this far," said the fifth-year Cardinals head coach, who was an assistant with the Scarlets for two seasons prior to coaching the Cardinals. "It has been a whole group effort. We have carried 18 and have just about used all 18. It has been a team effort. Each game has come at us in different rates and we have done a good job keeping up with it and the moment hasn’t been too big for us."

Cardinals 13, Belgrade 11

Billings pounded out 15 hits and Belgrade 14 in the slugfest.

Cody Collis, Chase Wise, Brady Randall, Nolan Berkram and Tayshawn Johnson all had two hits for the Scarlets.

Johnson, Swandal, and Berkram all had two-base hits. Collis, Swandal, Johnson, and Mason Brosseau all had two RBIs for the Cardinals.

Randall pitched the final 4.1 innings for Billings, scattering four hits and one run.

"We definitely made some moves early in the game, defensively and offensively. We moved guys around and offensively they put the ball in play and put the pressure on," said Paterson. "We barreled up some baseballs and moved guys around. We stole some bases and put guys in scoring position and ended up driving them in. Overall, I’m pretty pleased about our approaches at the plate."

Aidan Kulbeck was 3 for 5, including two triples, with three runs and three RBIs for the Bandits. Lane Neill also scored three times for Belgrade. Collin Delph batted 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Butte 15, Havre 5

Butte scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.

Kenley Leary, who bats leadoff for the Miners, was 4 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs. Leary and Sean Ossello both doubled for Butte.

Zach Tierney was 2 for 2, including a round-tripper, with two runs and three RBIs for Butte.

Brody Nanini batted 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for the Northstars. Trenton Maloughney doubled and drove in two.