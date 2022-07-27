Billings Cardinals win, Laurel Dodgers suffer loss at State A Legion tourney

BELGRADE — The Billings Cardinals, Glacier Twins, Butte Miners and Belgrade Bandits opened up play at the State A American Legion baseball tourney on Wednesday in Belgrade with first-round victories.

Cardinals 8, Red Sox 6

Billings scored three runs in the first two frames and two in the third, while Bitterroot scored a single run in the first three, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.

With the win, the Cardinals improved to 38-18-1. The Cardinals will play the Butte Miners on Thursday at 4 p.m. in a winner’s bracket game. Butte topped the Havre North Stars 15-5 in Game 3 Wednesday.

Billings coach Sam Paterson told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a text message that “this was a good win for our young team. Hopefully we can build off it. We had some clutch hitting and were able to close it out at the end.”

The Cardinals’ Kade Vatnsdal hit a three-run double in the bottom of the first inning to drive in Nolan Berkram, Brady Randall and Nathan Swandal. Vatnsdal pitched the final two innings for the Cardinals, and didn’t give up any hits or runs. He struck out one and walked one.

Swandal drove in Berkram with a single in the second. It was the only RBI in the three-run inning, following to wild pitches with a runner on third base.

Berkram was 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Bitterroot leadoff hitter Timothy Hickey did his part to set the table for the Red Sox lineup with three singles, but was only brought home once.

The Red Sox’ Tyler Jones was 2 for 3 with an RBI single in the third inning that scored Conner Ekin.

Both teams went to the bullpens early and often using three pitchers each in the seven-inning game.

Paterson said the Cardinals’ goal for Thursday against Butte would be “to go out and compete, play hard and win each inning.”

The Red Sox will play the Havre Northstars in a loser-out game at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Twins 13, Dodgers 7

Glacier came back from an early 4-1 deficit to score six runs in the seventh inning for the victory against Laurel in the day’s second game.

With the loss, Laurel fell to 36-13. The Dodgers will play the Lewistown Redbirds in a loser-out game Thursday at 1 p.m.

Glacier's Stevyn Andrachick hit a three-run triple to put the Twins up 11-7.

Kellen Kroger hit a two-out single to center that resulted in an error and pushed across Glacier's final run of the game.

Andrachick scored on an error and the Twins drew a bases-loaded walk as well.

Kroger was 4-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored. Michael Glass was 3 for 5 with a double and two runs scored.

Down 7-6, the Dodgers pulled even on Richie Cortese's solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. It was Cortese’s 11th homer of the year. He also hit an RBI single in the second.

Braeden Foos was 2 for 4, including a triple, for Laurel with a pair of RBIs. Cortese finished 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs. Maverick Hoppman was 2 for 4 for the Dodgers with a run and an RBI.

A total of 28 hits were recorded, 16 for Glacier and 12 for Laurel. The teams combined for just eight strikeouts. Each team committed two errors.

Glacier will next meet the Belgrade Bandits in a winner’s bracket game at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Miners 15, Northstars 5

Butte pounded out six doubles and a triple en route to the 10-run, 4.5-inning victory.

Kenly Leary, Butte’s leadoff hitter, was 3 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs. Butte’s second batter, Egan Lester was 2 for 3 with two runs and a pair of RBIs and No. 3 hitter Eric Hart finished 2 for 4, while scoring twice and plating two runners.

Leary and Hart each doubled twice for Butte.

Overall Butte tallied 13 hits to seven for Havre. Each team committed three errors.

Butte led 14-2 after two compete innings after scoring nine runs in the bottom of the second.

Bandits 11, Redbirds 5

Wyatt Russell was 2 for 3 with three runs and Aiden Kulbeck batted 2 for 5, including a pair of two-base hits, with two runs in Belgrade’s victory.

Gavin Waters was another offensive catalyst for Belgrade with two runs and an RBI after a 1-for-3 performance.

For Lewistown, Taylor Smith batted 3 for 4 with an RBI and Nolan Fry was 2 for 5 with a run and an RBI.

Belgrade started fast, jumping out to a 5-0 lead after the top of the first inning.

The teams combined for 21 hits, with Belgrade belting 11 hits and Lewistown striking for 10.