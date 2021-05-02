Billings Royals improve to 8-0 after weekend series at Missoula

MISSOULA — The Billings Royals completed a four-game weekend sweep of the Missoula Mavericks with a pair of Class AA American Legion baseball wins Sunday afternoon at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

The undefeated Royals (8-0) took the seven-inning opener, 4-0, behind five scoreless frames by starting pitcher Gunner Thompson and two by CJ Bohn.

Michael Ohlin batted 2 for 3 for the Royals with three RBIs. Teammate Jessen West was 2 for 3, including a double, scored once and drove in one. Leadoff batter Jaeden Jordahl doubled twice and Davis Mosier doubled and scored two runs.

The Royals, who beat Missoula 3-2 and 5-1 on Saturday, finished the four-game series with a 15-10 win in rainy conditions. Missoula fell to 6-8 after starting the season with six wins in its first eight games.

Jordahl, again batting leadoff, led the Royals in the second game Sunday with four hits. He had a double, triple, scored three times, and four RBIs. Payton Stidham drove in three for Billings and scored once and Bubba Bergen knocked in two runs and crossed the plate once.

CJ Bohn scored three times for Billings. Kruz Slevira doubled, scored twice and had two RBIs. Max Keller scored twice and added two RBIs for Billings.