Billings Royals win in 10 innings against Helena Senators

HELENA — Davis Chakos and Owen Doucette had three hits apiece Friday night as the Billings Royals beat the Helena Senators 7-6 in 10 innings during the opening game of an American Legion baseball conference doubleheader.

Chakos had two doubles for the Royals, who improved to 9-9 overall on the young season. Billings had 15 hits.

Sy Waldron, Kayden Keith and Lance Schaaf collected two hits apiece for the Royals.

Nathan Kojetin was the winning pitcher in long relief of starter Reagan Walker. He allowed just two hits and struck out seven in 4.2 innings of work.

The second game was still in progress.

