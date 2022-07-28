Billings Scarlets, Bozeman Bucks stay alive at State AA Legion baseball tourney

BILLINGS — Drew McDowell fired a complete game, seven-inning five-hitter as the Billings Scarlets stayed alive at the Montana-Alberta State AA American Legion baseball tournament with a 7-2 win over Lethbridge on Thursday afternoon at Dehler Park.

In the first elimination game on Thursday, the Bozeman Bucks used a four-run fifth inning to eliminate Missoula 8-5.

Scarlets 7, Lethbridge 2

Nate McDonald had four RBIs for the Scarlets and Jaxson Brandt was 2 for 2.

Billings had opened the tourney with a 9-6 setback to Kalispell on Wednesday to drop into losers' bracket play.

“It was good and a tough game the first game after you lose,” said Scarlets coach Adam Hust. “In an elimination-bracket, it’s the hardest one you play.

“It wasn’t pretty, but it wasn’t easy. We got a great outing out of starting pitcher Drew McDowell.”

McDowell allowed only one earned run, while striking out six and walking two.

“He filled up the zone and threw strikes and competed and worked down in the bottom of the zone,” said Hust of McDowell.

The Scarlets improved to 33-23 with the win. Lethbridge, which lost is opener 17-7 in five innings to reigning state champion Helena on Wednesday, finished the year 13-23.

Jaden Sanchez and Rocco Gioioso each doubled for the Scarlets. Shaye McTavish had a two-base hit for the Elks.

The Scarlets scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-0 lead and tacked on three more in the bottom of the third for a 6-0 advantage.

Michael Feralio was 1 for 3 for the Scarlets and scored a pair of runs. Luke Tallman and Brandt also each scored two runs.

“It was a total team effort 1 through 16 today,” Hust said. “We had 16 guys in the dugout and we were all in today. … They did a good job as a team and playing good, hard baseball.”

The Scarlets will play the loser of Game 7, Great Falls vs. the Billings Royals, on Friday at 1 p.m. in an elimination game.

“Regardless of who we play, we have to battle our rear ends off to move into Saturday,” Hust said.

Bozeman 8, Missoula 5

Max Metteucci, Corbin Holzer and Bryce Hampton all had two RBIs for the Bucks, who trailed 3-2 after four innings.

But the first five batters of the fifth for Bozeman reached base, with four of them eventually coming around to score. The Bucks tacked on two more runs in the sixth, which helped offset a Mavs’ two-run seventh.

Mike Prather went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Mavericks.

Andrew Western was 3 for 4 with three runs scored for the Bucks.

Bozeman (23-38) plays again at 4 p.m. on Friday against the loser of the Helena vs. Kalispell game. Missoula finished its season at 37-36.